ADEL – Improved attendance during summer workouts has Cook football coach Jamie Rodgers excited about the upcoming season. Before this week, when the Georgia High School Association announced that teams could increase their group size to 50, the Hornets had been averaging 4 to 5 groups per day with between 70 to 80 players total.
It's a huge increase from the 55 the team averaged while playing in Class AAA last season.
“It's been really good. It's been time consuming and we've had to break it up to where we only had a couple of coaches per session. It's been a little bit longer than a normal day. That's okay,” Rodgers said. “To keep those numbers at a 2-A school, I like where that's at. That's some pretty good depth. It's basically about one-tenth of the school playing football. If we can keep that, I feel pretty solid about that. It's a great increase in numbers from last year.”
This week teams are able to incorporate balls and sports specific equipment into their conditioning programs. But no scrimmaging is allowed. Still, it's starting to feel a little bit more like the Hornets and other teams are preparing for the upcoming season instead of just hoping for one.
“When you look out and there's the skilled players out there running some routes and catching some balls and things like that, it definitely feels a little bit closer to football,” Rodgers said.
Next week, June 29 through July 3, is “dead week,” where all sports programs will take that week off. Rodgers is hoping the GHSA will loosen more restrictions when teams return that following Monday.
“We'll just wait and see what the future holds for July 6, which is the Monday that we get back. We'll see where the restrictions are then,” Rodgers said. “July 6 is kind of where we all pointed to ever since this thing started.”
