Congratulations to the Valdosta High School Catfish on their historic and first ever region victory Jan. 19. This win was the ultimate exhibition of teamwork. Both teams finished second, but collectively joined forces to win the overall region title.
Congratulations to the girls team for their part in the historic win. The following swimmers finished in the top three of the region in their individual events:
Ann Harrell Blevins - First in 200 freestyle and second in 100 breaststroke
Stella Blevins - First in 200 IM and third in 50 freestyle
Mary Kate Sanderson - Second in 100 butterfly and third in 200 IM
Sarah Barham - Third in 100 backstroke
Fiora Shen - Third in 100 freestyle
Kerry Smith - Third in 500 freestyle
200 Medley Relay team finished first
200 Free Relay finished second
400 Free Relay finished third
Individual point contributors were Ann Harrell Blevins (37), Stella Blevins (36), Mary Kate Sanderson (33), Fiora Shen (31), Kerry Smith (31), Lindsey Marshall (28), Yezi Prieto (27), and Sarah Barham (16).
The boys team also performed very well, contributing to the overall championship. The following swimmers finished in the top three of the region in their individual events:
Nate Ellison - First in 100 freestyle and second in 50 freestyle
Thomas Moseley - Second in 200 IM and second in 100 butterfly
Sawyer Lehman - Second in 100 freestyle and third in 50 freestyle
Montgomery Fann - Third in 500 freestyle
Hamilton Lacey - Third in 100 backstroke
200 Free Relay finished first (state qualifying time)
400 Free Relay finished third
Individual point contributors were Nate Ellison (37), Thomas Moseley (34), Sawyer Lehman (33), Montgomery Fann (31), Hayden Coggins (28), Caden Edwards (26), Hamilton Lacey (16), Devan Bush (13), and Thomas Roberts (13).
Special shout out to the boys 200 free relay team of Thomas Moseley, Hamilton Lacey, Sawyer Lehman, and Nate Ellison for qualifying for State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.