VALDOSTA – Fresh off of leading the Georgia Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980, head coach Kirby Smart made a trip back to where his coaching career began Wednesday.
Smart began his coaching career at Valdosta State as a defensive backs coach in 2000 and was later promoted to defensive coordinator in 2001.
By helicopter, Smart dropped in on the winningest high school football program in the country, Valdosta High School, where he met with head coach Shelton Felton and the Wildcats.
Smart also made his rounds to Lowndes High School to visit with the head coach Jamey DuBose and the former five-time state champion Vikings.
