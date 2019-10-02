VALDOSTA –– One moment it was there.
The next it was gone.
Lowndes softball dropped two close contests to Colquitt County in the region championship doubleheader.
“This was not our ultimate goal,” head coach Stewart Thomas said after the doubleheader. “Our ultimate goal was to make it to Columbus again. This was a rung on the ladder. But it’s not our ultimate goal. Our ultimate goal is to get to Columbus and have a chance at a championship. They’re disappointed, I’m disappointed … but at the end of the day we’re playing another week and there’s a lot of teams that aren’t.”
Both games ended with one-run differences and a chance for the Vikettes to steal it at the end.
The first game of the doubleheader saw the Packers fire out of the gates, scoring nine early runs.
Rather than conceding, the Vikettes battled back slowly, but surely. They couldn’t overcome the early hole they found themselves in and eventually fell 9-8.
In the second contest, the Vikettes did the firing first. A solo shot over left field gave them an early advantage but Colquitt battled back. The two teams went blow for blow before Colquitt drew even in the fourth.
The Packers fans traveled well to the game and coupled with the raucous dugout made the mound uncomfortable for Lowndes.
But the Vikettes navigated through the noise and escaped the inning unscathed.
After already battling from behind in the first contest the Vikettes had other plans for the second game. They built a 4-3 lead going into the sixth inning and were almost able to get out of the game with a win and another region championship.
Colquitt had other plans.
First, the Vikings miscommunicated on a fly ball and allowed a runner on base.
After that, a line drive flew just over the extended glove of Lowndes’ third basemen to get runners in position.
And a shot down the left field line sealed the walk-off win for the Packers.
The losses marked the first home doubleheader losses of the season for the Region 1-7A runner-up Vikettes.
For Colquitt, it seems like the Packers got hot at the right time as they won their last six games to win the region championship.
“It’s not easy to play here which is a credit to Colquitt tonight,” Thomas said about the Packers. “They came here in a tough environment. In a place where they haven’t won a region championship in a long time. So hats off to them for playing two really good ball games. He’s got a good team he works well. He works hard.”
While winning the region would’ve been a nice accolade for the Vikettes, the fire in the team that potentially has been lit could result in a hot streak of their own.
They start playoff competition next week at home and Thomas is ready for another battle.
“We had a shot to give up and that first game could’ve been ugly and that could’ve carried over to the second game and it could’ve been ugly,” Thomas said. “That’s not this group. This group never gives up and never quits fighting. North Paulding is going to come to town next week and they better pack a lunch because they're in for a war as well.”
When the Vikettes take the field again, the goal will be simple.
“We’ve got to pitch well, play good defense and get timely hitting,” Thomas said about what he wants to see next game. “But that’s the name of the game. There were times where it didn’t happen there were times where it did happen. If we play the way we’re supposed to play, I feel good about it.”
