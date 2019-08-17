BAINBRIDGE –– Lowndes had two goals for their scrimmage against Bainbridge.
Play well and stay clean.
Both goals were achieved as the Vikings defeated the Bearcats 37-2 in varsity competition and 13-0 in junior varsity play.
In junior varsity play, Tydreke Thomas scored two touchdowns for the Vikings to give them a 13 point advantage over the Bearcats through one quarter of play.
At the end of the quarter the scoreboard was set to zero and the varsity competed over the final three quarters.
The two points came from a safety early in the second quarter where Bainbridge was able to pin the Vikings on their own two yard line.
A bad read by Jacurri Brown resulted in the sophomore being tackled in the end zone to give the Bearcats their sole points of the night.
On the very next drive a better read by Brown resulted in him rushing for a touchdown from midfield.
Defensively, the Vikings could not be impugned.
The Lowndes linebacking unit found themselves in the backfield continuously, especially when the Bearcats were faced with down and distance situations.
Pick-six scores from Josh Brown and DeAunte Hunter alleviated pressure from the Viking offense.
Thomas Davis, Jacques Hunter and Jaylon Jones menaced every Bainbridge quarterback that saw time.
Davis even got the chance to plague the Bearcat defense when he caught a pass for about a 7-yard gain, spinning and evading defenders along the way.
Though the defense bolstered the Vikings win, the offense played their part as well.
Senior Gary Osby scored from near midfield when the Vikings went to the Plowboy formation on a fourth down. Osby shed a Bainbridge defender that was draped over him and sprinted to a touchdown.
Receiver Ghetti Brown caught a leaping pass over a defender to put the Vikings in the red zone and running back Justin Lee ran the ball in the end zone in the same drive.
50 points combined offensively and zero points given up on defense.
That’s a good mark for the Vikings to see as they prepare to kick off the regular season next week.
But it’s just a start according to the Vikings.
“Proud of them man they played really well,” head coach Randy McPherson said. “I still think we have things we could work on but it’s a really good start. A really good start.”
Those same sentiments were echoed by defensive coordinator Byron Slack.
“To get out there and to have success like we did tonight is a good start,” Slack said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do but it was a great start.”
And by senior Shawn Martin.
“We can go much higher than that,” Martin said. “We can hold anybody to zero points. We can do all of that. Our defense is ready to come out and hit and hit some more and do great things.”
So if this is just the start for the Vikings, what do they need to do to continue to rise?
“We’re still going to grind on fundamentals and try to get a little bit better,” McPherson said.
Lowndes wasn’t perfect.
Offensively and defensively there were missed assignments and coverages. Reads were misinterpreted and there were times where the Bearcats probably could’ve taken advantage of that.
But for the first live action since May it was expected.
Still, the Vikings have a unique chance to do something special this season.
They have to take this start and their potential and make something of it.
The expectations are there after all.
“The expectation is high because you’re Lowndes first of all,” Slack said. “The expectation is high because everybody has been bragging about how many guys we returned on defense and we went to the semifinals. But I explained to them very subtlety that it doesn’t mean anything unless they make good on all this potential. Potential is a funny thing. It usually means you haven’t done anything yet. We don’t want to be known as the defense that had a lot of potential.”
UP NEXT
Lowndes opens its regular season next Friday, Aug. 23 at home against Drew. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.
