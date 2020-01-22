VALDOSTA –– Playing without starting forward Jyrell Jones, reserve guards Moses Ham and Colson Moody, Highland Christian needed its heavy lifters to step up.
Junior point guard Quron Baker, who wore Ham’s No. 15 jersey as a tribute, went off for 25 points as the Eagles (17-4) dominated the Aucilla Christian Warriors (8-8) 81-51 on Tuesday.
Baker drilled four 3-pointers and scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half. Not only did Baker deliver for the Eagles, senior forward Jace LeVan continued his improved play of late –– asserting himself in the paint against the Warriors with 20 points on the night.
LeVan, following Baker’s lead, did most of his damage in the first half with 12 points before halftime.
“He’s had no choice [laughs],” Stites said of LeVan. “It starts in practice and we’re absolutely working our tails off in practice and Jace is really one of the guys that’s leading that charge. We keep preaching to him that if you practice hard, you’ll get your fruits when you get into game time. Games are easier than practice right now.”
Senior guard Xavier Godfrey and sophomore Damarri Copeland went for 13 and 10 points respectively as the Eagles picked up their fourth straight victory.
“We executed better tonight,” Eagles coach Joel Stites said. “I still think it was spearheaded by good defense. When we come out and give good energy on defense, it carries over to offense and tonight really showed that. We shared the ball well –– we’ve been really working hard on executing and playing both sides of the court. When you play both sides of the court, things open up a lot better. It gives our bigs an opportunity to catch and shoot and they did that. They shot a high percentage tonight and it’s tough to beat us when they can do that.”
Against the Warriors, the Eagles once again looked to press full court. Though the Warriors found ways to work around the press as the game wore on, the Eagles got what they wanted early in the form of turnovers and easy scoring opportunities at the rim.
Despite having a shorter bench than usual, Stites liked that the players he had available played to exhaustion early on.
“The tone was good from the get-go,” Stites said. “We’ve got a guy with the flu, we’ve got another guy with an ankle that we kept out tonight. I think our depth will come back a little bit, but we had guys exhausted at halftime and I like that. I gave them a little talking to at halftime and said, ‘You guys have got to get yourself back in shape enough to go and do this hardcore for 32 (minutes) instead of 16.’
“I would rather have a guy be spent than a guy that’s got all kinds of energy at the end of a game. I like where we’re heading and hopefully we can get a little bit more healthy too and that’ll just add to it.”
The Warriors provided a slightly different look than the Eagles have seen in recent games, offering a ball movement heavy offense predicated on outside shooting and the handiwork of big man Ashton Salinas.
The Eagles managed to keep the Warriors quiet from the perimeter as the team finished with three triples in the game. Stopping Salinas was a taller order as the sophomore finished with 20 points to lead the Warriors in scoring.
“Down in Florida, they only play public school teams –– they’re essentially a public school and they see some good schools, some big teams,” Stites said of Aucilla. “We knew they were going to come in and do a good job. I think a lot of our success was just defensive fundamentals that we’ve been teaching and preaching and they’re starting to come to fruition for us.”
Aucilla Christian 36
Highland girls 22
The Highland Christian girls battled to the very end, but fell short of their elusive first win as Aucilla pulled away for a 36-22 victory in the opener.
The Eagles trailed 22-15 heading into the fourth quarter, looking like a team poised to break their losing streak. To that point in the game, the Warriors were struggling shooting the ball and the Eagles were competing well enough defensively to keep the game close.
That is, until the fourth quarter.
Aucilla opened the fourth with a decisive 12-1 run to take a 34-16 lead with 3:38 left in the game. Junior forward Anna Lee Trest scored six of her nine points in the fourth, including three consecutive layups to put the game out of reach. Point guard Olivia Walton led the Warriors with 10 points in the victory.
Highland’s Nevaeh Wallace scored 12 points to lead all scorers.
UP NEXT
Highland goes on the road to face Fullington Academy on Friday.
