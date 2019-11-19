VALDOSTA –– The Highland Christian Eagles (4-0) took a 19-point halftime lead and never looked back as they took down the Jefferson County Tigers (0-1) 79-50 on Monday night.
The Eagles trailed by as many as four points early, but quickly righted themselves by capitalizing on a bevy of Tigers turnovers, which allowed them to get out and score in transition.
"I thought the effort was good," Highland coach Joel Stites said. "We've been really working on playing better defense, which is tough to do early in the season, but we think that if we can play good defense, that will translate to the offensive side and turn into some easy buckets.
"We started slow, but once we got some transition buckets, all of a sudden the scoreboard blows up. All in all, our defense was better but we've got a long way to go."
The Eagles had four players in double figures. Quron Baker put on a show for the Eagles, scoring 25 points to lead all scorers to go along with six assists and five rebounds in the win. Baker made 12 field goals on the night, including a 3-pointer.
Big man Jace LeVan poured in 23 points and seven rebounds with two steals in the game. Xavier Godfrey and Caleb McCormick each scored 10 while Jyrell Jones chipped in with a near double-double –– finishing with eight points and a team-high nine rebounds in the victory.
The Eagles moved the ball effectively against the Tigers, swinging the ball from one side of the floor to the other and attacking gaps in the opposing defense, leading to several easy baskets around the rim and open shots in the mid-range.
"The ball movement was great –– we work on that every day," Stites said. "The guys did a better job of executing our offense. Our offense literally starts off of our rebounds and they do a good job of ball movement. It's structured and if guys are in the right place, someone's always open if we're moving the ball. So I like the fact that we didn't put the ball on the floor much and always found the open guy. This group is pretty unselfish."
Stites wasn't entirely pleased with the way his team finished the game. With the game largely decided, Stites felt his team should've done a better job of finishing the game, largely circling around the turnovers that led to fast break chances for the Tigers.
The Eagles finished with 18 turnovers on the night, but Stites believes the team will learn how to handle the chaos of playing with a big lead and grow into a more composed unit later in the season.
"Well, I think that comes with time," Stites said of learning how to close games. "It's early. Any time we get to play a public school and we're up 30 at the end and all my guys get some experience, that's just great for a small private school.
"Just to be able to have that experience and all these guys –– they're still young guys –– so I can live with that a little bit because if they deal with it now in kind of a chaotic ending, hopefully the next time they see it, it'll be less chaotic and to a point where they really don't care who they're playing against. That's what we're building for down the road."
