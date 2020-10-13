HAHIRA—This week we spotlight the versatile, linebacker and running back Bay Moorman.
Moorman is the lone senior football player who has attended Valwood since Pre-K, and played football every year since 5th grade.
Moorman’s football career began when he was five-years-old, playing flag football and being coached by his dad, Ashley Moorman. Bay spent two years playing under his dad and then moved up to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America tackle league.
He became a touchdown and tackling machine playing for the Hitmen. Coaches Mike Davis and Chris Mays immediately recognized his talent and helped develop his football technique. The more he learned about the game of football, the more his love for football grew.
He actually loved the game so much he could not stop smiling. Yes, it is customary to see football players with a mean face to intimidate the opponent but that is not the case with Moorman.
Moorman’s love for the game is written all over his face as he smiles through everything. He smiles so much he has earned the nickname “Smiley.”
“I can’t help it. I just have to smile,” Moorman said. “It feels right to me. The guys even say they want to see me mad or get upset when something doesn’t go our way or they want to see me get my game-face on during pre-game. But I can’t do it. I just love to smile.”
You can’t help seeing Moorman making tackles on Friday nights and as soon as he gets up, you can’t help seeing all his teeth when he flashes the biggest smile in the world.
Living in Valdosta his entire life, Moorman knows what football means to this town. Usually when kids hit middle school, they’re trying to choose between Valdosta High or Lowndes. Bay stayed true to his school and his friends by staying at Valwood.
Moorman described the Valiants as home for him.
“I have never thought about leaving Valwood,” he said. “Having a smaller student body enables everyone to know each other. All my teachers remember me when I walk down the hall and still give me hugs. I’ve been here for so long everyone feels like my family and it makes me happy to call this place home.”
Bay would start his Valwood career with the Valiants in fifth grade playing Junior
Pro football and would work his way up the ranks from there. In his first year playing high school football, Moorman scored his first varsity touchdown.
He says his all-time favorite football memory was scoring that touchdown and seeing the entire Valiant sideline empty as every player ran to the end zone to dog pile him.
He said at that point all the hard practices and countless bruises were worth it.
He would also receive a state championship ring with the Valiants that year playing under Coach Ashley Henderson. What made it even sweeter was Bay got to play alongside his big brother, Ashton Moorman, on this state championship team. The experience he learned from playing with his brother made Bay a better player.
Two years later during Bay’s junior season, he racked up 83 tackles, 44 of them solo tackles with 6 tackles for a loss. Head Coach Justin Henderson poured his defensive expertise into Bay and turned him into an aggressive linebacker. Bay’s outstanding defensive season helped him take home the In the Game Magazine Valwood Defensive Player of the Year.
Bay’s passion for football clearly comes from his mother, Melanie Moorman. Melanie has always been a die-hard fan of football, and Bay is following in her footsteps. If you ever attend any Valwood games you will no doubt hear her voice. She is the loudest person in the stadium.
Moorman’s leadership is shown both on the field and off. Bay is the president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, a member of Youth Leadership Lowndes, and a member of the National Honor Society. He is also the go-to man of showing new transfers around the school when they arrive.
He’s amassed a GPA of 3.9 throughout his high school career and has found himself on the Headmaster’s and Dean’s list. After his senior year, he plans on attending Valdosta State University and then transferring to the University of Georgia.
