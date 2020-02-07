VALDOSTA— With Thursday’s match ups against Shorter rescheduled for Friday because of a storm induced power outage, both VSU basketball teams brought home big victories.
The men’s basketball team advanced to 17-3 on the season and 11-2 in the conference with a dominant 118-83 victory over Shorter (3-19, 0-14 GSC) on Friday.
The Blazers also had to deal with an uncommon playing day and time with the 2 p.m. tipoff on Friday.
VSU head coach Mike Helfer had sound advice for his players to combat some of the early game rust that they might’ve experienced.
“I just said, let’s play like it’s an NCAA tournament game,” Helfer told players before the game. “You play in an environment like this if you have the afternoon game. You’ve got to create your own energy and I though we did that.”
Strong slams, fancy layups, and a lot of “bench mobbing” headlined the win as the team won its 10th consecutive game. They were led by Clay Guillozet and Burke Putnam who both had 20 points as Imoras Agee poured in 19 points.
They were just three of seven Blazers that finished the game scoring in double figures, with nine of the 10 players that checked into the game scoring a basket.
“That’s what I believe in as a coach,” Helfer said after the game. “I want to spread it around, everybody has success because when everybody has success, your team has success.”
That team success came heavily in the paint where the Blazers outscored Shorter 72-32 in the runaway affair.
They never trailed in the game and finished with their largest lead of the day at 35 points.
Tyler Edwards, DeMarcus Addie, Cam Hamilton and Jakari Gallon combined for 43 points off the bench and helped keep a lot of the starters off their legs in the game.
Guillozet played a team-high 31 minutes but no other player stayed on the court beyond 25. A big win on the first-leg of a back-to-back will help keep guys fresh against the West Georgia Wolves.
“I think it helps that it’s West Georgia, for our kids and their kids,” Helfer said about the team playing on consecutive days. “It’s just going to be excitement … we just have to come out ready to play.”
VSU women 94
Shorter 83
The Valdosta State Lady Blazers (15-6, 7-6 Gulf South Conference) defeated the Shorter Hawks (1-18, 1-13 GSC) 94-74 in lunchtime conference action.
The game tipped off at noon and saw the Blazers taking a 20-17 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
After leading by only three points going into the second quarter, the Lady Blazers outscored Shorter 33-9 to take a 53-26 advantage into halftime.
That run gave them the room needed to cruise to their seventh conference victory of the season.
“We executed our offense really well,” head coach Deandra Schirmer said about the second quarter performance. “The 33 points was all based off of execution and just getting the looks that we wanted and being aggressive north and south. The defense is really what spurred that in the second quarter.”
The Lady Blazers were led by Cheray Saunders who had 16 points for the game followed by Kayla Frey and Nari Garner who had 13 points a piece.
VSU shot 50.8 percent from the floor, 44 percent from deep and 75 percent from the line in the contest while holding a 38-28 advantage in the paint, 19-6 on fast break points, and 37-4 from bench points.
With the rescheduling of the games, the Lady Blazers had to have an earlier start than they’re used to and took some time to get in rhythm. But once they started rolling it was business as usual at the ‘Plex.
“We talk all the time about we can’t handle some circumstances,” Schirmer said about the rescheduled games. “We have to be able to come out and control what we can control. I thought we came out a little flat and I was getting on them a little bit. Then they came back and responded well in the second quarter so I was pleased by our response to that.”
VSU never trailed in the contest, and the largest lead of the day was 32 points with 6:10 remaining in the third quarter. The Hawks were able to fight back to close the gap, largely pushed by Jasmine Gaines’s 29 points.
Despite the efforts of Gaines, the Lady Blazers came out of the game with a win and a shot for consecutive wins when they face West Georgia today.
“We were trying to rest (players) in the third and fourth quarter but we still have to have a level of competitiveness,” Schirmer said. “We still have to an edge to ourselves. I didn’t feel like we finished very well so I wasn’t very happy about that. As far as going into West Georgia, it’s going to be a tough game, a rivalry game, so we want to be ready to go.”
The Blazers and Lady Blazers will return to action today against West Georgia at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
