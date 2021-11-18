VALDOSTA – With the fall season of signings in full swing, one Valdosta native will be staying home at the next level.
Valdosta High School's No. 1 golfer Jake Reid signed a letter of intent with Valdosta State University Tuesday afternoon.
"I was talking to a few schools, but everything I was looking for was here in Valdosta," Reid said of his decision to sign with the Blazers. "I'm excited to just be able to play and be a Blazer."
Reid is the first official signing for first-year golf coach Kyle Elder.
Following Reid's signing, Elder spoke of what the day means to him, the VHS golf program and the type of student-athlete Reid is.
"It's exciting for me because it's my first signing as the golf coach here," VHS head golf coach Kyle Elder said. "VSU's getting a great kid in Jake. Academically, he excels in all of his work. On the golf course, consistency is a good thing for him. He's been our most consistent player since he was a freshman here and it's really cool to see him take that to the next level for VSU next year."
Reid is the second male golfer to sign with a Gulf South Conference school in the last week. One of Reid's closest friends, Lowndes golfer Ethan Kolisz, signed with the University of West Georgia last Friday.
The two friends will go from playing against each other in one of South Georgia's biggest rivalries to one of the region's fiercest collegiate rivalries.
"I actually talked to him not too long ago about that and we actually have never been on the same team before and we're continuing to play against each other, but it'll be fun," Reid said.
After signing with West Georgia, Kolisz talked about inheriting another rivalry with his buddy, who he practices against and exchanges trash talk with at their local golf course.
"We're going to keep another rivalry coming on," Kolisz said. "I actually don't know who to cheer for. They played against each other a couple weeks ago and I went to the game. I didn't know who to cheer for because I still live in Valdosta but West Georgia's where I'm going. It's going to be fun to come back here and play people I know when I come to play Valdosta tournaments."
Over his career with the Wildcats, Reid has been a state individual qualifier in each of his first three seasons.
When asked what makes Reid so special, Elder points to Reid's demeanor.
"His attitude," Elder said. "He's always got a positive attitude. He's a leader. He really sets the tone for our team. He's our No. 1. He goes out there and does what he's supposed to do and just leads by example with the way he carries himself, the way he talks to his teammates and the way he handles his business on the course."
This spring, Reid and the Wildcats have their sights set on region and state championship aspirations. Once Reid graduates next May, he has a lot of positives to take away from his time as a Wildcat.
"It's meant a lot," Reid said of his time at Valdosta. "It's taught me a lot of things. It's brought a lot of close friendships that I've kept throughout high school and a lot of memories and just a lot of fun."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.