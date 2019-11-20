An Atlanta Braves legend could soon become immortalized among the all-time greats in Major League Baseball history.
Long before Chipper Jones became the face of the Atlanta Braves teams that dominated baseball during the 90s, the franchise's hero in the 80s was Dale Murphy, a tall, lanky outfielder who was a stats-producing machine for an average to below average ball club.
Murphy is under consideration for the Hall of Fame with the Hall's Eras Committee. If he is to be elected, Murphy needs 75% of the vote or 12 of the 16 members to vote yay.
The case for Dale Murphy for the Hall of Fame is his impressive stats. Baseball is a numbers sport and Murphy is not lacking in areas where hitters need to thrive.
For his career, Murphy tallied 398 home runs, which currently ranks 60th in baseball history and 1,266 RBIs, which ranks 131st. Though, an argument could be made that many players who have since surpassed Murphy can be linked to the steroid era when home runs were flying out of ballparks at an unprecedented rate.
If you examine Murphy's year-by-year stats, it only amplifies Murphy's excellence at the plate. Murphy belted at least 20 home runs in 12 different seasons. He was named the National League Most Valuable Player in back-to-back seasons in 1982-83 and was an all-star selection every year except one from 1980-1987.
Defensively, Murphy was an outstanding defender in ol' Fulton County Stadium, as he raked in five straight Gold Glove awards from 1982-86. He was the type of all-around player you would want to build your team around.
Now, for those critics who make the case that Murphy's excellence never translated into wins on the field, you are correct. Only in 1982 did the Braves win a division title with Murphy in Atlanta. But I believe baseball has to be viewed through a different prism compared to other sports. You can have players put up eye-popping numbers but do not have an impact on the team's win-loss record.
Take Mike Trout for example. He is universally regarded as the best player in the game right now but his team has only won one division title. For a team to win consistently in baseball, it needs a pitching staff, a dependable bullpen and potent lineup. Murphy never had the supporting cast around him when he was with the Braves and thus was a one-man show for so many years.
He was a star attraction at a time when the Braves had very few. For his efforts, here's hoping this Braves legend becomes legendary and be recognized among baseball's elite.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.