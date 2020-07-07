“IT’S A FAMILY THING”
Hosted by Georgia State Parks Golf Courses, Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Director of Competitions and Marketing John Ungar has announced dates for the Fall events. The goal for these events is not only for golf but for our vision statement of supporting local and state businesses. The State Parks allow us to provide activities for the whole family in one day. Golf, Dining, Entertainment, boating, fishing, swimming, bike trails, nature trails, archery, camping, and the list goes on. Join us in the fall and 2021. As the slogan says is “It’s a family thing.”
ABOUT THE EVENTS
The events are open to male Amateur Golfers 21 years old or older. Flights and tee-assignments will be by age 21-49 50-59 60-up. In team events all players must be the same age. Entry-fees will include, golf, cart, range balls and awards. Entry-Fees must be paid by Deadline Line. An optional event will be conducted and will include players pot, carry over skins game, carry over closest to the pins contest, awards, prizes, random drawing, and post tournament party.
Sept. 18: GAGP Georgia State Parks Amateur Golf Championship
Open to male Amateur golfers 21 years old or older, Little Ocmulgee Golf Club will host the 18-hole stroke play event. Golfers will have a choice to compete in the Gross Flight or Net Flight (official and current USGA or GAGP) HDCP will be required for the net flight. Players will be assigned tees based on age 21-49, 50-59 and 60-and-up . Entry fee will include golf, cart, range balls, and awards. An optional players pot will be available with prizes being awarded for winning scores, carry over skins game, carry over par 3 closest to pins contest, 19th hole and random drawing. Deadline to enter is Aug. 18. Entry forms are available at the course pro-shop or by contacting Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.
Oct. 17: GAGP Georgia State Parks Traditional
Open to male Amateur golfers 21 years old or older, Meadow Links GC will host the18 hole Gross Stableford event. Players will be assigned tees based on age 21-49, 50-59 and 60-and-up. Entry fee will include golf, cart, range balls, and awards. An optional players pot will be available with prizes being awarded for winning scores, carry over skins game, carry over, par 3 closest to pins contest, 19th hole and random drawing. Deadline to enter is September 18, 2020. Entry forms are available at the course pro-shop or by contacting Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.
Nov. 14-15: GAGP Georgia State Parks Cup
Open to male Amateur golfers 21 years old or older, Highland Walk GC will host 18 hole combined stroke play gross. Arrow Head Pointe will host the 18 hole 2-Man BestBall Gross. Players will be assigned tees based on age 21-49 50-59 60-Up . Entry fee will include golf, cart, range balls, and awards. An optional players pot will be available with prizes being awarded for winning scores, carry over skins game, carry over par 3 closest to pins contest, 19th hole and random drawing. Deadline to enter is October 12, 2020. Entry forms are available at the course pro-shop or by contacting Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.
Dec. 12: GAGP Georgia State Parks Santa Claus Classic, hosted by Georgia Veterans Golf Club at Lake Blackshear Resort.
FORMAT: Two-man Stableford Gross. Flighted and tee assignment by age 21-49, 50-59 and 60-and-up. Both players must be in same age group.
Entry fee includes golf, cart, range balls and awards. Entry deadline is Nov. 12, 2020.
Optional events include players pot, skins game, closest to pin contests, random drawing, 19th hole and prizes.
Memberships for State Parks Golf Courses and Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions are available for interested golfers. Membership is not required to participate in events however there is an up-charge for non-members to participate. For Additional information on events and memberships contact Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at (614) 441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com.
