Starting fast: Generals begin organized team activities

DASHER –– The Georgia Christian Generals kicked off organized team activities for 2021-22 football season, on Tuesday and things are starting off fast.
'Finish!', 'Be disciplined!', 'Fight for your brother!', 'Give 100% and nothing less', 'Fight all four quarters.' These phrases can be heard throughout the Generals' weight room as Austin Morrison motivates his athletes.
As the new head strength and conditioning coach, Morrison, who also doubles as the middle school head football coach, has the Generals heading into unforeseen territory.
“A-Mo does a great job for us in strength and conditioning,” head football coach Chuck Knapp said. “He is a guy that I coached up at Faulkner as a linebacker, and then later as a rush defensive end. We recruited him out of Dalton, Georgia, and he was special for us.
“We brought him in last year, and I just feel he has done a phenomenal job, so I decided to leave him in charge of the weight-room. I truth that he is taking us where we need and want to go with this football team. We have seen our numbers go way, way up.”
Those numbers have gone up for everyone, and several of the key returning players are already seeing the benefits from it, as well as seeing a completely different football team than a year ago.
“I feel like we are a different team,” Seth Copeland said. “We did not get this level of working in the weight-room or conditioning last year. This team already seems to be coming together more than before. A-Mo is going to push us where we want to be.”
Copeland recently saw his bench press max numbers on the incline and was pushing 315 pounds on the squat rack with ease for many reps.
“I feel as though this team and this unit is a much more coachable team,” Hendrix Grimes said. “Guys are stepping up into leadership roles more than before. We have fresh bodies coming in as far as the freshmen go, and they bring fresh mentalities as well.”
Several of the incoming freshmen could be seen at the OTAs Tuesday, including the starting tailback and a few offensive linemen from a year ago.
In addition to Grimes being there, being the starting corner from a year ago, the other starter, Austin Knapp was also there, who appears to have bulked up since the season ended.
Another big positive for the Generals, is that all starters in the trenches, on both the offensive and defensive lines were in attendance, as well as the starting quarterback, who missed the last two practices due to an eye injury.
“I feel way more confident heading into this season, than I did last year,” Mason Finney said. I lost several players due to graduation, but I feel okay about it. It is a new feeling, one that will take some getting used to, but I still feel confident overall.
“The main reason, is that I feel good about the freshmen. I lost guys that I got accustomed to, but I feel good about this group. We will see how things go.”
Knapp began his work of preparing to take over the play-calling duties, as he worked on Indy drills with the quarterbacks, tailbacks and wideouts. Making sure that the players know and understand the terminology was critical in the practice.
“We have to get these young guys out here and begin to make sure they understand what is expected of them at their positions,” Knapp said. “A-Mo is working with the offensive line and making sure they take the correct steps as well.”
Morrison has been instrumental with motivating the players and getting more out of them than they know they have. With him pushing the players and Knapp taking the steps to ensure everyone is on the same page, the Generals could be a real contender in GISA.
