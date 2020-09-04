Start of a rivalry?: Generals face Valiants for the first time in football

DASHER –– Coming off a state semifinal run a season ago, the Georgia Christian Generals open their season tonight in Hahira against the GISA Class 3A runner-up Valwood Valiants.
Second-year Georgia Christian head football coach Chuck Knapp has great optimism for 2020, despite everything it has brought with it.
Knapp feels like even though COVID-19 shut everything down, his team was able to benefit from some of it.
“Our guys were able to work hard in their time off and really get some body transformations while we were shut down,” Knapp said. “I have been very impressed with how much some of them have changed their appearance to better themselves for this season.”
One thing Knapp attributed the physical growth to is culture.
“You know, we changed the culture around here,” Knapp said. “When I got here, the team did not have a year-round strength and conditioning program. We had guys that would lift in the season and then they would not lift again for a hundred or so days until football started back up. We knew that we had to make a culture shift and that was our opportunity to do it. We were the first ones in GAPPS to implement it and it has proven already to be great for us.”
Going into tonight’s game, Knapp had a lot of good things to say about his team, sharing the importance of the team being injury-free to this point.
“We have everybody healthy, so that is always a plus,” Knapp said. “Having everybody healthy and having our team numbers go from 16 at one time last year to 28 this year certainly gives us some depth. It allows for us to have a guy not be forced to play both ways and be able to get some rest between series. I’m just excited about how far we have come in strength and conditioning and the maturation of everything.
“Last year, everyone had a lot to learn, coaches included. Now this year, we have some of the varsity guys teaching the freshman players what to do. You always enjoy having those coaches on the field to strengthen that team culture more. These guys are eager to build a championship team. They all work as a unit. Many of these guys could taste the championship being that we were so close, and they feel they have unfinished business.”
Facing one of the powerhouses of the GISA in Valwood, Knapp spoke about how the game came about after practice Wednesday.
“You know, this is the first ever meeting between the schools in football,” Knapp said. "When I got here, I realized that Georgia Christian didn’t have a football rivalry. This is TitleTown, home of Winnersville. You almost have to have a rival! We had a couple Florida teams fall off the schedule and it worked out that Valwood needed a game. Justin Henderson and I talked about it before and then with everything going on, it kind of fell in our lap to play them.
“I’m excited to bring a new rivalry in town. I told the team to just go out and have fun. Let’s limit mistakes. Enjoy the big game on a big stage. Valwood is sort of the standard. They are playing for the title every year and that is where we want to be.”
Knapp feels like his team is ready to dominate this season and make a fierce title run. He hopes to continue to create his culture and possibly add a new rivalry to Valdosta.
“I feel like every single one of our guys will play hard this Friday and this season,” Knapp said. “Several of our guys had their seasons cut short in their other respective sports. They are itching to get back to that competition. The fans need it. The coaches need it. Just having football back excites the entire town. That is why Valdosta is Winnersville. The town comes alive for competition and the desire to win.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Goddard Field.
