VALDOSTA — Lowndes girls and boys basketball opened their 2019-2020 campaign at the Palace on Tuesday.
The two teams split wins with the Vikettes (1-0) coming away with a double-digit win and the Vikings (0-1) losing by three points after a missed three-point attempt to tie the game.
The Vikettes downed the Lady Trojans 49-35 in the regular season debut.
They took a 10 point lead into the third quarter but had to withstand a fierce attack out of the half where Coffee got the game within three points.
The Vikettes used a 13 point fourth quarter to pull away and seal the season opening win.
“We kept playing defense,” Vikettes head coach Antonia Tookes said after the game. “The defense got better in the third quarter I thought. We’re young but I guess young people have a lot of energy.”
The Vikettes were led by freshman Faith Johnson (15 points) and junior Taje Middleton (12 points) in the game. Both used speed in transition to get easy points. The game might’ve been an even wider margin but unforced turnovers kept the Lady Trojans in the contest.
“We’ve got to cut down on the turnovers—make better decisions with the ball,” Tookes said on areas of improvement for her team. “Hopefully this (win) builds on their confidence. We’re very talented but we’re very young. Being young and having a big win like this, hopefully gives them more confidence for the next battle we have to take.”
In boy’s action, head coach Reshon Benjamin will have to wait for his first win as Lowndes head coach after a missed three-pointer propelled Coffee to a 59-56 victory.
Lowndes went to the locker room at the half trailing by 10 but they surged out of the half, outscoring Coffee 25-13. After trailing for a majority of the game, the Vikings had a two-point lead going into the fourth quarter and looked poised to put the contest on ice.
But the Trojans battled back and regained the lead and coasted towards the finish. A few missed free throws by Coffee and made buckets by the home team made it a three point game with 11 seconds remaining.
After a timeout, Lowndes passed around Coffee’s trap and got a clean look from Zach McBurrough from just behind the arc.
It was short and hit the side of the rim as time expired and the Vikings dropped the season opener on their home court.
“I believe in that kid,” Benjamin said after the game on the final shot. “We draw that up 10 more times and he’ll shoot that 10 more times. The ball just didn’t bounce our way this time.”
The Vikings lost the game but they still have a positive outlook on future games. Especially with many of their players sidelined because of football.
“They have a lot of heart and character,” Benjamin said about his team. “That was one of the first things that I noticed upon taking this job. A lot of high character guys. A lot of guy that are faced with disadvantages but they don’t quit. That’s something that we want to build off of.”
The Vikings and Vikettes will be in action this weekend against Berrien. The games are scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23 at Berrien.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.