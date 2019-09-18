VALDOSTA –– Spinebuster Championship Wrestling returned to Mathis City Auditorium Wednesday, bringing "Autumn Anarchy" to Valdosta.
The night was capped off with a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match between America's Most Hated (Preston Paradise and Hunter Mako) and Team BTB (Brandon Bullock and Rowe Hicks) for the Spinebuster Tag Team Championship. Despite being bloodied after receiving a moonsault by Hicks through a table, Paradise was able to climb the ladder and retrieve the Tag Team Championship belts for the victory. In other action, fan favorite Hold My Beer Hanson knocked off "The Prophet Brother Azriel; Proc "The Croc" Johnston defeated Josh Wolverton in a singles match; Gladiator champion Cassius Mack retained his title in a hardcore match against Scorcher Na'aina Ke Ali'i; Katalina Perez won a physical, hard-hitting matchup with Lexi Gomez and "The Streetfighter" David Ali regained the Titan Championship in a triple threat match against Ashton Starr and 6-foot-10, 330-pound Logan Creed in the co-main event.
