HAHIRA – The Valwood softball team opened the 2021 season with an 8-4 win against Citizens Christian (0-2) Thursday.
The Valiants (1-0) were led by a dominant pitching performance by sophomore starter Camdon Anders, who struck out an eye-popping 15 batters and allowed only two hits in the win.
Madison Waters went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, while Graceigh Booth went 2-for-3 with one RBI in the game.
The Valiants opened up a 5-2 lead through four innings before the Patriots cut the lead to 5-4 in the top of the fifth on an error by Ranada Vinson on a fly ball by the Patriots' London O'Steen.
Though the Valiants bent, they didn't break as Anders struck out Cara Lott to get out of the top half of the fifth inning.
With the Valiants back at the plate in the bottom of the fifth, Jacoba Foster led off with a double to left field and advanced to third on the throw. Eighth grader Ellie Grace Shaw added to the lead with an RBI single up the middle to bring Foster home to put Valwood ahead 6-4.
Following fly outs by Annasten Creech and Heidi Vu, Booth drew a walk to keep the Valiants' offense alive in the inning. Waters singled on a fly ball to center to bring in Shaw to push the lead to 7-4.
Vinson lined out to end the inning, but the short offensive flurry did enough to distance the Valiants the rest of the way as they would tack on another run to secure the win.
Morgan Hodges and Abrah Harris each had hits for the Patriots. Hodges, who started the game at pitcher for the Patriots, went 3 2/3 innings and gave up six hits with five runs (two earned) and two strikeouts in the loss.
UP NEXT
Valwood travels to Douglas for the rubber match with the Patriots Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m.
