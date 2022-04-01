South Georgia Golf Group is hosting a series of one day competition events in April, open to ladies and gentlemen 21 years of age and older. Flights: Ladies 21-49, senior ladies 50-and-up, men 21-49, senior men 50-59 and Super Seniors 60-and-up.
Dates: Thursday, April 14
Location: Circle Stone
Time: 9 a.m.
Format: 18 holes
Individual Stableford
Entries Open: March 31
Entries Close: April 7
April 21, 2022
Location: Quitman CC
Tee Time: 9 a.m.
Individual Stableford
Entries Open: April 7
Entries Close: April 14
April 28, 2022
Location: Francis Lake
Time: 9 a.m.
Format: 18 holes
Individual Stableford
Entries Open: April 14
Entries Close: April 21
Entry Fee: $45 (includes cart, golf, two drink tokens, prizes for winners)
Optional Events
Skins Game $5
Closest to Pin $5
For additional information and entry form, contact John Ungar of South Georgia Golf Group at (614) 441-3965 or by e-mail at johnungar@yahoo.com or gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com
