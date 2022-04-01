South Georgia Golf Group is hosting a series of one day competition events in April, open to ladies and gentlemen 21 years of age and older. Flights: Ladies 21-49, senior ladies 50-and-up, men 21-49, senior men 50-59 and Super Seniors 60-and-up.

Dates: Thursday, April 14

Location: Circle Stone

Time: 9 a.m.

Format: 18 holes

Individual Stableford

Entries Open: March 31

Entries Close: April 7

 

April 21, 2022

Location: Quitman CC

Tee Time: 9 a.m.

Individual Stableford

Entries Open: April 7

Entries Close: April 14

 

April 28, 2022

Location: Francis Lake

Time: 9 a.m.

Format: 18 holes

Individual Stableford

Entries Open: April 14

Entries Close: April 21

Entry Fee: $45 (includes cart, golf, two drink tokens, prizes for winners)

Optional Events

Skins Game $5

Closest to Pin $5

For additional information and entry form, contact John Ungar of South Georgia Golf Group at (614) 441-3965 or by e-mail at johnungar@yahoo.com or gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com

