Something to prove: Georgia Christian football opens summer workouts

DASHER –– After not having spring football, the Georgia Christian Generals began summer workouts Thursday.
For the Generals, Thursday was their first time stepping back on the field after a heartbreaking loss in the state semi-finals last season and they have a lot to prove.
“That was a tough loss in that last game,” head coach Chuck Knapp said. “These guys fought tooth and nail, and went out on a turnover on downs last year. The season was rough for everyone. We started out in a tough spot on the year against Valwood in the first game of the year.
“Not only did we play up, but we also limped into the game missing several coaches and key starters. It was emotionally tough from the start. We overcame a lot last year, and we will use that as motivation. We also did some things that we could have done better. We have to go out and erase some of those things."
The Generals are looking to erase that feeling, as well as prove that they belong, as they will be competing in the GISA for the first time ever.
While they are moving up, they are not doing so alone, as a few of the teams that were in GAPPS with them, will now join them in GISA.
“I am excited about the move up,” Knapp said. “We have some teams that we are familiar with that will be there, but we will also get to play new competition. This will allow us to step our game up. It is all a part of the plan that we have in place to grow as a program.”
Any time a team loses a ton of seniors, there is always a learning curve. The Generals lost 11 seniors from last year’s team, including several all-state players, but the future is bright for the Generals, as they bring in as many freshmen to boost the team numbers back up.
“Any time you lose that many guys, it is a blow to the program,” Knapp said. “Those were great players, and great young men overall. The Kyler Scaffs, Christian Johnsons, Kelby Turners and so on, those guys you want another year. However, we feel good about where we are headed.
“We will be able to get some of these young guys on the field the right way. I am excited about the potential that we have; excited about the first week back and how we will look as a team. I feel like we will be faster as a team in key positions, and I am just ready for the opportunity ahead.”
More changes for the Generals include coaching staff changes, as well as Knapp taking over the play-calling duties on offense.
“I am excited to call plays again,” Knapp said. “It is something that I have not done in awhile, but certainly not something that I cannot handle. We are going to change some things up a bit. It will not be much, but some things will change.
“We saw the effects of what will be changed while on that game-tying drive in the playoffs. We drove seventy yards in under a minute, while using a simplified version of what we had done all year. We are going to use our team speed more to our advantage this season.”
Some familiar faces will return from that playoff game, many of which had a great impact on the game. Mason Finney returns as the quarterback, while Seth Copeland will be used all over the field. Austin Knapp returns after having a breakout performance the second half of last season. The Generals also return their entire starting offensive line, which is huge for any team.
“The O-line coming back is big for us,” Knapp said. “We know what to expect with those guys, and they progressed with every game. I feel like with that unit, and some of the incoming freshmen, we will do great things this fall.
“Christiuan Powell is a guy that can really up his stock. He is coming into his own and will be key for us. Deacon Hazel came off of a monster freshman campaign and has had a great offseason and his leadership has improved a lot. He is on the camp circuit this summer, including the lineman camp at FSU. I think we will see a lot more from him as well.”
Finney came off of a season where he earned All-State Honors for his play on the field in his junior season and Knapp feels that success will continue.
“He is just a dominant player,” Knapp said. “No matter where we have put him, he has excelled, where it is in the trenches on both sides, a touch of tight end, and then when Seth goes down, he slides into quarterback. His leadership has gone up and the guys feed off of him. I mean he is our quarterback, and he is setting all-time GCS records in the weight-room.”
Copeland did great things against Valwood, showing flashes of greatness in a game against bigger opponents, and played well until an injury to his throwing arm took him out for much of the season.
“Seth is just a player, man,” Knapp said. “You can put him anywhere, and he will make the plays. He comes back off the injury and in his first game, the playoff game, he posts thirteen tackles and an early touchdown. He is a great motivator and leader, and he will really excel this fall.
“Knapp is another player that will be big for us. He is getting bigger, faster, and stronger, and we return both him and Henrix Grimes to man our corner spots for the second year in a row. That is big for us.”
With all of the returning pieces, there will still be spots for the freshmen to get playing time and that is a group Knapp feels will take the Generals to greater heights.
“That group has the advantage over everyone else because they have been in the system the longest and will be the first team to go all the way through it from middle school to graduation,” Knapp said. “They already know what to expect at the varsity level. Coach Morrison pushed them to their limits last season, and even beyond them so that they could see their real potential. They had some great success, and those guys will be the foundation of the program for the next four years.”
