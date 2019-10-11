Something Special: Blazers on cusp of 300th program win on Saturday

VALDOSTA –– Valdosta State football has the chance to do something special on Saturday.
With a win over Delta State, the Blazers will have won the 300th win in program history. It’s a mark that would potentially come while the Blazers are the top-ranked team in Division II and on a school-record 21 game win streak.
Even with the potential history to be made and the history that is made with each consecutive win, the Blazers are sticking to their main goal.
Taking each week one game at a time and staying keyed to their next opponents.
“Really I was unaware of that and it’s not anything we’ll talk about with the team regardless,” head coach Gary Goff said at his media availability on Wednesday. “But it’s cool for a school to have their 300th win. It’s just again more about this trip and more about who we’re playing. Delta State is a very very good football team.”
The Statesmen are coming off a 48-3 loss against West Florida where they only had 217 yards of total offense through 65 plays.
They’re 3-2 overall with wins over Tusculum, Florida Tech and North Greenville and losses to Grand Valley State and the aforementioned Argos.
Offensively, the Statesmen are second in rushing yards, averaging 190.2 yards per game.
Defensively, they tout the top tackler in the conference as Vada King is averaging nearly nine per game.
Those are the challenges at hand, but there also lies the unspoken challenge that comes with long road trips.
Keep the main thing, the main thing.
“We’ve got to make sure we understand this is a business trip, it’s not a vacation,” Goff said. “We’ve got to overcome the trip and overcome the fact that we’re playing a really good football team on the road. We’re going to go into a hostile environment and how we’re going to handle ourselves.”
The Blazers can find resolve in their high-powered offense.
While still lethal, they’ve displayed two keen improvements this season.
Protecting the football and an impactful run game.
Jamar Thompkins rushed for 150 yards against Shorter and 149 against Mississippi College. He’s showed off his big play ability with 22 combined carries and four touchdowns in those two games.
His backfield mate Rogan Wells has done well to protect the football this season. The Blazers haven’t thrown an interception in 292 pass attempts. That dates back to last season at West Florida.
Wells also has the highest completion percentage in the conference at 78.3 percent. The strong play has the Blazers averaging 43.2 points per contest and humming throughout this undefeated start.
“We’ve got to play within ourselves,” Goff said. “That’s go there and execute at the highest level. Worry about doing our jobs as best we can each and every possible play. Not buy into the atmosphere. Not buy into who they are. Kind of just be locked into our assignment and for the most part of the season our team has done a good job of doing that.”
The Blazers will travel to Cleveland, Mississippi for a conference showdown. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST.
