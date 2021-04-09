Slumping Valiants: Valwood baseball swept by Brookwood in doubleheader

HAHIRA –– The Valwood Valiants continued their recent slide as they were swept by Brookwood in a region clash Thursday.
The Valiants dropped the nightcap by a score of 6-3 and fell to the Warriors 6-1 in the opener.
In Game 2, the Valiants took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning after allowing the Warriors to score the first run of the game in the top of the first.
Despite the early cushion, the Valiants couldn't hold off their region rivals as the Warriors stormed ahead with a three-run fourth inning.
The Warriors opened the top of the fourth inning with a single to left field by Jacob Lauderdale. On the next at-bat, the Warriors' Josh McCaskill brought Lauderdale home with an RBI triple to right field to make it 3-2.
The Warriors tied the game on an error by Harrison Hamsley at short stop, then took the lead 4-3 on a sacrifice bunt by Camden Harbin.
Brookwood tacked on runs in the fifth and sixth innings to seal the victory. Overall, the Warriors scored six runs on nine hits with one error in the field while the Valiants finished with four hits and two errors.
McCaskill and Harper McClendon each went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the win.
On the mound, Parker Mirick picked up the win after 6 2/3 innings –– striking out 10 with five walks and three earned runs. Ridge Waldrup picked up the save.
Emory Hogan earned the loss for the Valiants. The sophomore went 6 1/3 innings, giving up nine hits and six earned runs with three strikeouts and a walk.
In Game 1, both teams were at a stalemate until the top of the fifth inning as sophomore Zack Counts had a two-run RBI double to give Brookwood a 2-0 lead.
The Warriors increased their lead to 4-0 in the top of the sixth as Lauderdale scored on a wild pitch followed by Harbin bringing in McCaskill on an RBI single.
The Valiants responded with an RBI single by AJ Thompson that scored Cole Belue to get themselves on the board in the bottom of the sixth.
Despite the run, the Valiants would get no closer as Hamsley hit Counts with a pitch then allowed a single to McClendon to put two men on with no outs.
On the next at-bat, the Warriors were able to score two runs as Counts came in on a wild pitch and McClendon scored on a fly ball by Lauderdale for the final margin.
With the losses, the Valiants' losing streak stands at five games.
UP NEXT
Valwood hosts Southland Academy Tuesday at 6 p.m.
