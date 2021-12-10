Six Valiants recognized on All-Region Team

HAHIRA – The Valwood Valiants had six players make the GISA Region 3-3A All-Region Team.Six more Valiants were All-Region Honorable Mentions.
Senior linebacker Demetris Rosier, sophomore wide receiver Jabari Baker, senior wide receiver Tajh Sanders, senior running back Noah Pettigrew, junior defensive end/tight end Worth Kimbro and sophomore offensive lineman Conner Hutto all earned All-Region nods.
Honorable mentions included senior quarterback Dru Womack, senior cornerback Chris Manwell, junior linebacker/wide receiver Eli Pay, junior offensive lineman JD Peterman, junior defensive lineman Nate Young and freshman linebacker Mills Moorman.
