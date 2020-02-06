VALDOSTA –– Six Valdosta Wildcat football standouts solidified their next steps on Wednesday.
Defensive back Reggie Bell signed with ASA Miami College, running back T.J. Dailey signed with Palmetto Prep Academy, defensive back Elijah Norwood will be attending Savannah State University, wide out Tarrell Roberts signed with Missouri State University and Willie Trapp and running back Shavious Wright both signed with Fort Valley State University during a ceremony in the VHS gymnasium.
Bell was a valuable member of an improved 'Cats defense in 2019. The senior finished with 28 tackles, five tackles for loss and an interception.
Dailey had a breakout season for the 'Cats after not playing at all as a junior following his transfer from Norcross High School. Dailey led the team in carries (116), rushing yards (669) and rushing touchdowns (14) while also catching 15 passes for 166 yards and two scores.
Norwood was the team's first Division I player announced on Wednesday. The defensive back will join the Savannah State Tigers after a 2019 campaign where he recorded 26 tackles, nine tackles for loss from the cornerback position, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and eight passes broken up. His productive season earned him First Team All-Region honors and on Tuesday, garnered a First Team All-State selection by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.
Perhaps the most powerful moment of all during the ceremony was the signing of Tarrell Roberts.
As Valdosta head coach Alan Rodemaker and offensive coordinator Josh Crawford mentioned during the ceremony, two years ago, Roberts found himself in an adverse situation that jeopardized his future in football.
In 2019, Roberts emerged as one of Valdosta's most prized receiving threats, both downfield and in space. Roberts finished second on the team with 49 catches for 651 yards and 10 touchdowns, averaging 13.3 yards per catch. His impressive senior season, coupled with his blinding speed, led him to a Division I scholarship to Missouri State University.
Rodemaker called Roberts' rise from past mistakes a rags to riches story and a testament to Roberts' willingness to take coaching and work hard on the field and off. Overcome with emotion, Roberts burst into tears with his family members surrounding him –– solidifying the impact football and his time with the 'Cats has had on his life.
Unable to speak, Roberts struggled to wipe away tears and compose himself for a customary signing day photo-op.
The ceremony wrapped up with the signings of Trapp and Wright, who both joined Fort Valley State University to play for a different brand of Wildcats.
Trapp, Valdosta's third-leading pass-catcher, finished 2019 with 29 catches for 316 yards and two touchdowns while flashing his former role as a middle school quarterback, completing a touchdown pass during a game late in the season.
Wright proved to be a solid lead back late in the year when the team lost Dailey to an ACL injury in the 12th game of the season. On the year, Wright was second on the team in carries with 69 and second in rushing yards with 380 while scoring two touchdowns. Playing in a crowded backfield with Dailey and sophomore Kaleb Robinson, Wright still found a way to showcase his skills when the team needed him most.
While he did not sign officially on Wednesday, senior long snapper Reed Reagin announced his commitment to the University of Illinois –– choosing the Fighting Illini over close-to-home Division II rivals Valdosta State and West Georgia.
