VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High football program is sending six more of its own to the next level.
Linebackers Jacquez McGowan and Jaylin Berrian, defensive backs Camren Bailey and Jalen Yearby and offensive linemen Aaron Inman and Will Collier all signed college letters of intent on National Signing Day Wednesday.
McGowan signed with Tennessee Tech while Berrian and Yearby both signed with the University of the Cumberlands. Bailey and Inman will be teammates at the college level as they both signed with Reinhardt University while Collier signed with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
"It feels great," Valdosta High head football coach Shelton Felton said of his first National Signing Day as head coach. "It's an honor as a head coach. I always want the young men to reach their dreams. What we've been through at Valdosta and to have six more guys sign scholarships to go play Division I football, Division II football, it's a great honor and exciting to be here at Valdosta."
McGowan, a versatile outside linebacker, led the Wildcats with 112 total tackles last season with 69 solo stops and averaged 12.4 tackles per game. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound senior also recorded 12 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
McGowan tallied a season-best 20 tackles in the team's season-opener against Warner Robins at Mercer University in Macon back on Aug. 21 and recorded a season-high six tackles for loss in a non-region game against Tift on Oct. 1.
McGowan had a breakout junior season for the 'Cats in 2020 with 107 total tackles, 11.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, 30 tackles for loss and an interception as the team advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Buford.
During the ceremony, Felton called McGowan "one of the best linebackers I've ever had the chance to work with" and spoke of McGowan's impact on the best defense Valdosta has fielded in terms of points allowed since 2014.
"There's just so much you can say about 47," Felton said. "There's nothing he couldn't do. He played all four positions, inside and outside, and was the leader of our defense. He anchored us down. It's going to be hard to replace him, but you've got to try to replace him. He was a great leader and a great player for us."
Berrian was a steady force at inside linebacker for the 'Cats, racking up 103 total tackles (54 solo), 17 tackles for loss and two sacks last season.
Yearby, who missed much of the season with a knee injury, finished with 47 total tackles (30 solo) along with 10 quarterback hurries, two pass break-ups and a sack. Yearby recorded a season-high 11 tackles against Northside on Oct. 15.
At safety, Bailey was solid with 53 total tackles (41 solo) five pass break-ups and two fumble recoveries in 2021. Bailey racked up a season-high 12 tackles against Northside Oct. 15.
While helping to anchor a dominating offensive line for the 'Cats last season, Inman also starred on the Region 1-6A Champion Wildcat wrestling team. Inman won the individual region heavyweight championship over the weekend.
Collier, a two-sport athlete in football and baseball, was a key cog on Valdosta's senior-laden offensive line that helped open holes for the team's fleet of talented running backs. The 'Cats dominated Westside 48-6, throwing just two passes the entire game.
With Collier, Inman and NC State commit Jacarrius Peak imposing their will, the 'Cats ran the ball 48 times for 365 yards in the game.
According to Felton, there are still three seniors that are still contemplating their next moves as they continue to weigh college offers.
"It means a lot to me. It's a senior class I'll never forget," Felton said. "It was one of the craziest years ever as a high school coach, but the kids bought into our message of control the controlables and just keep fighting and there was not one game this past season that we didn't fight in. We competed in every game and they bought in. They didn't miss a workout. It was an honor to be able to coach this senior class."
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
