Single game and season tickets on sale for Blazer football

VALDOSTA – Football single game tickets are on sale now for the three-time defending Gulf South Conference champion and 2021 national runner-up Valdosta State football team for the 2022 season.
The schedule features five exciting home games at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium and the potential for a sixth with the GSC Bracket Challenge on Nov. 12 versus an opponent to be named at a later date. The season begins Thursday, Sept. 1, versus Keiser University at 7 p.m., marking the first Thursday night football game at VSU since 2015, and the first time opening the season on a Thursday since 1993.
In addition to single game tickets, season tickets also are still available and fans interested in purchasing season tickets for the first time can purchase them for a special discounted price. Football reserved seats for first year purchasers are buy one and get one seat free.
New season ticket holders will receive a one year 50% discounted price on a reserve seat All-Sports Passes. General admission sports passes are $89. Call the Blazer Athletic Ticket Office at 229-333-SEAT (7328) to purchase your seats.
VSU Faculty and Staff season ticket prices for reserved seats are $50, while a general admission season pass is $25. Reserved single game seats for faculty and staff are $10, while general admission tickets for single games for faculty and staff are $5. Payroll deduction is available for VSU faculty and staff for season ticket purchases.
Now is the time to get in on the action of Blazer football and purchase your season tickets today for another outstanding season in 2022!
