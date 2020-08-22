Lowndes hosted an intra-squad scrimmage Friday at Martin Stadium, two weeks ahead of its season opener against Archer in the Corky Kell Classic.
Teams alternated quarterbacks as Viking players battled against each other on the gridiron.
“We didn’t have scrimmages against anybody, so we wanted to simulate the best we can,” head coach Jamey DuBose said. “The kids responded well to getting used to new coaches and got some continuity.”
The Crimson team set up on the 22-yard line after Jaheim James returned the initial kickoff.
The White team forced a three-and-out after holding up the Jacurri Brown-led Crimson offense.
DuBose said the offense is in the process of finding itself.
“On offense, we have to find our identity and who we are and what kind of team we are.”
The Crimson defense was no slouch either.
They stopped the White offense, quarterbacked by junior Tristin Bohler at the 48-yard line.
The first points were scored when a Brown pass was picked off by senior cornerback Ramecia Burgman, who ran it back 20 yards, giving the Crimson team a 7-0 lead.
Once the White team received the ball again, they drove it down to the 24-yard line, but the drive ended as an option to Israel Mitchell gained no yards.
They settled for three as junior kicker Franklin Aguilar made a 31-yarder.
Before the half ended, Burgman got his second interception, nabbing the ball one-handed from a pass by Bohler.
DuBose praised Burgman and his two interceptions on the evening.
“He played well defensively and in preseason camp,” DuBose said. "That was a good job by him reading and making the most out of the situation. He was the guy tonight to be in the area to make plays.”
The final minute of the first half was cut due to heavy rain.
Play stalled for about 30 minutes before Viking players returned to the field.
Brown came back for the second half ready to redeem his first-half interception.
First, he connected with Dominque Marshall on a 72-yard gain to set his team up in the red zone.
Two plays later, he found Caleb Manning in the middle of coverage for six to give the White team the lead.
Brown then got the ball to Justin Barron with over 6 minutes to left to extend the lead to 16-7.
“We’re playing against the best defense in the state, I believe,” Brown said. “They were fighting and if we could score points on them, sky is the limit for us.”
Brown feels the only way is up for the Vikings after their team scrimmage and getting acclimated to their new coaches.
“This game let us get in the groove,” Brown said. “Every coach is different. We had to get through our pregame, how we tape up and warm up and this game gave us a lot to come back in and dissect and build on.”
