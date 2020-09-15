Sideline Synopsis: Vikings' special teams steals the show against Griffin

Special teams execution is sometimes downplayed in the game of football, but it plays an important role for teams as it is the first line of defense before drives get going.
In the Vikings' 45-6 win versus Griffin, their special teams unit showed up and showed out.
From Ramecia Burgman’s two blocked punts to Malik Bryant’s blocked PAT, these guys put in work.
When it came to punting, Zeb Fletcher put his two punts in the right places for his Vikings to allow no punt return yards. One of Fletcher's punts even went inside the 20-yard line.
The only punt return came from Khalfani Harps where he picked up no yards.
For kickoffs, the Vikings allowed 126 kick return yards between Jordan Favors and Cameron Kelsey on eight attempts.
Due to lack of scoring from Griffin in Friday’s contest, the ball was only kicked to the Vikings twice. One came at the beginning of the game and the other came after Harps scored a touchdown for the Bears on a 3-yard run late in the game.
On punts, Griffin worked their punter Josh Galvez for nine punts on the night.
The Vikings fair caught the ball for the most part, but Tylar Belcher spared an opportunity to run back a punt by following his coach’s instructions by ‘Peter’ing the ball in the fourth.
But two of those punts were met with the mitts of Burgman as he set the offense on the Griffin’s 42 and nine-yard line.
Lastly seven points came from three separate kickers: Franklin Aguilar (5), Preston Hart (1), and Zeb Fletcher (1).
Clap it up for the guys on special teams.
Sometimes they are the forgotten ones, but special teams jumped center stage on the way to their first home win of the season.
Gerald Thomas III is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
