The Lowndes High Vikings should have no worries after putting together a well-played game at Archer on Saturday.
The three-headed monster for the Vikings were the hogs in the trenches, the receiving duo of Dominique Marshall and Chase Belcher and the hard-nosed Vikings defense in their 35-21 victory.
The Hogs: The biggest worry coming from the Vikings were their new offensive line, who all combined for no starts before Saturday.
“Kudos to those guys in their first game in the heat, on TV, and away," quarterback Jacurri Brown said. "There’s a whole lot of emotions and adversity going towards them and they handled themselves well and I respect them for that."
They allowed no sacks and blocked for 300 rushing yards on 43 attempts.
I do not think that the line will be a concern for the Vikings anymore.
“I think they did a great job,” head coach Jamey Dubose said. “I can’t wait to see the film. I’m sure they messed up on a few things, but from the naked eye, they did a really good job.”
Shout out to Chris Terrell, Peyton Gunn, Travis Morgan, Landin Sandlin and Jaylon Jordan for having a day in their first high school career starts.
Remember their names, too: Four-star dual-threat quarterback Jacurri Brown is a big name and will be competing for a Division I school one day, but Dominique Marshall and Chase Belcher made his job way easy against Archer.
The receiving duo combined for 11 receptions, 169 receiving yards and accounted for all three receiving touchdowns for the Vikings in the Corky Kell Classic.
“They got hands," Brown said of his receivers. "It was a lot of throws that were kind of off and they made plays. From being run-heavy last year, we got passing and receivers around me. We’re going up."
Now future opponents must worry about the legs of Brown and his sure-handed receivers.
D Up: The defense anchored by linebacker Thomas Davis made plays in an explosive and timely fashion as they held Archer to 60 rushing yards and 303 total offensive yards.
“We had a strong mindset," Davis said. "All we worry about is a W at the end of the day. We want to get one percent better each day. That is how we rockin’ at the Lowndes."
Davis caught an interception in his new No. 2 jersey number in the first quarter at Archer.
Jalon Baker is a heavy-hitting linebacker for the Vikings who headhunts for running backs looking to receive the ball.
Jacques Hunter is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive tackle who got to Caleb Peavy for a sack twice on Saturday.
And let us not forget who basically ended Archer’s comeback efforts in safety T.J. Quinn with his interception in the fourth quarter.
The defense is full of big hitters and playmakers that could shake the offenses they face.
They are gritty, hungry and stingy –– all the great makings of a great defense.
The Vikings did all the correct things to gain their first win on the season and Dubose’s first victory as head coach.
Next time they take the field will be at Martin Stadium this Friday, Sept. 11, when they host Griffin at 8 p.m.
Gerald Thomas III is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
