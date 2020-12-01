It is always the guys who are not expected to cause trouble that are the most dangerous in the playoffs.
In No. 4 Lowndes' 42-0 victory over Newton in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, the difference was big plays made by the non-headliners.
It is no secret I feel like the Vikings are more dangerous when they equally mix their passing and rushing game.
Friday, that is what they did.
Elijah Ellis checked in at slot and led the receiving corps.
The senior’s career stat line before they faced Newton was one reception for seven yards.
This time around, he was the tone setter –– scoring the first touchdown of the game for 17 yards and then running free to the end zone for a 30-yard receiving touchdown.
Those were his first two scores of his Viking career.
Of course, Chase Belcher and Dominque Marshall got their touches, but everyone got a piece of the pie tonight as seven different receivers touched the ball on the way to reaching 212 receiving yards: Marshall (2), Ellis (2), Jaheim James (2), Justin Barron (2), Ronnie Davis (2), Belcher (1) and Jahleel Horton (1).
Also, Thomas Davis was moved from linebacker to his original defense end position that he played a season ago when he broke the Vikings’ single-season sack record.
Davis did not get any sacks, but his pass rush showed why he is headed to the University of Miami next fall.
Quinton Wade kickstarted the defense as the fourth-year defensive end secured a sack and forced fumble on Newton’s first drive.
Senior Noah Williams also checked in at outside linebacker and blitzed to get his first sack of his career.
If you cannot see the pattern yet, most of the players mentioned are seniors (Marshall, James, Barron, Davis, Wade, and Williams).
It is no secret that these are the last days of their high school playing careers.
As the Dec. 30 state championship game looms, these guys are going to continue to make their best attempt to contribute to land the Vikings back to the Class 7A title game.
Gerald Thomas III is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.