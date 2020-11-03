Build a routine for 11 consecutive weeks and then have it taken away from you for 15 days.
You would be rusty once you return to it too.
Leading up to their Region 1-7A opener against Tift, Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose called this his most difficult situation in his 24-years of coaching –– having to prepare for Tift with only two days of practice time.
But after the Vikings' 17-13 win, DuBose said this was the best win all season.
The Vikings showed perseverance after trailing 13-0 in the first 23 minutes of game time before storming back for the comeback win.
A lot of tricks and adjustments were tried to combat the lack of conditioning over the past two weeks for the Vikings.We saw a lot of Quinton Wade and Bryson Neal on the defensive line to give players breathers in the grueling win.
We even saw Tylar Belcher switch sides of the ball and line up at wide receiver on offense.
I feel that this is a win the Vikings can stick their chest out about.
Two days of practice and you win a region game?
They’re built different and built to last.
What’s even more unique about this win is the Vikings were down heading into the fourth quarter.
The last time that happened was in their 2019 state championship loss against Marietta.
Perseverance paid off as the Vikings never hung their head after turnovers and Tift County scoring drives.
On to the next one for the No. 8 team in the nation, as they head to Mack Tharpe Stadium for another region battle against the Colquitt County Packers this Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.