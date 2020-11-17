Last week, I complained about how the Vikings needed to utilize their receiving core more to keep opposing defenses on their toes.
And that they did in their 28-21 victory over Region 1-7A rival, Camden County.
I get that rushing is the heart of the Lowndes offense with Class of 2022 No. 1-ranked dual-threat quarterback Jacurri Brown, but sometimes you must get away from the norm to achieve.
Friday’s game was the best passing performance by the Vikings since their season opener against Archer, where Dominique Marshall and Chase Belcher combined for 11 catches, 169 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Honestly, Friday’s was better.
The Vikings did not get one-dimensional like they did against Colquitt, where they only put up 67 passing yards along with three interceptions.
Marshall, Belcher and Jaheim James snagged everything against Camden with the trio making up all 11 of Brown’s completions.
Marshall starred with his five catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.
James had five catches of his own for 43 yards.
Belcher only had one reception, but it went for six to grab the lead for the good for the Vikings.
Brown put up his highest passing yard total with 240, putting the ball in spots where only his receivers could get it.
That's what I call versatility.
If the Vikings expect to make it deep in the 7A playoffs, performances like the one against Camden should be the nothing short of the norm.
They have a receiving corps that will most likely be attending Division I schools after their high school careers are over.
Use them.
There does not need to be a repeat of what happened at Colquitt when it was clear that these receivers are the real deal.
The entire offensive weaponry needs to get a piece of the pie moving forward as the 7A playoffs loom.
Gerald Thomas III is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
