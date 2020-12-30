Sideline Synopsis: Highs and Lows

You can become hungover coming off of a championship loss.
Think of teams like the Atlanta Falcons, who blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl back in 2017 and only have one playoff appearance since.
But on the high school level, the Brooks County Trojans suffered a 42-32 loss against Dublin in the Class AA state championship a season ago.
Instead of hanging their heads, they went back to Center Parc Stadium for another state appearance in the most challenging year ever in sports.
When they walked off the field a season ago after that Dublin loss, I knew they would be back.
I think they knew too.
They came back hungry and went the distance to end their season 13-2 after their loss to Region 2-A rival Irwin County in the Class A state championship.
With COVID-19 putting the season in jeopardy, I recall senior quarterback Ni’tavion Burrus telling me that head coach Maurice Freeman was preaching to the team to control what they can control and hope for the best.
They got the season they wanted and made the most of it and got right back to where they were on December 13, 2019.
Moving to a different classification like the Trojans did, going from Region 1-2A to Region 2-A, you never know what to expect.
You face all new opponents, and it could be hard to gauge opponents since they are unfamiliar.
That did not matter for the Trojans as the wreaked havoc on Single-A and made it to the final stage in their first season.
When you lose in a championship game, tears are going to flow, but the Trojans represented South Georgia and 229 football and took their losses like men and with pride.
What else can you ask for?
And for their nine seniors, they gave it their all.
When junior offensive lineman Christian Edgerton went down with an ankle injury, senior Derrick Woods, who usually plays fullback and defensive end swapped his No. 21 jersey for No. 63 so he could be eligible to check in at right tackle.
Ni’tavion Burrus was also dinged up in the game, also with an ankle injury, but he returned to the game hobbled to try to lead his team to a comeback victory in his final high school game.
Now that’s character.
Those guys were willing to do whatever it took to win.
They just fell short.
A lot of credit goes to: Burrus, Woods, Ethan Bell, Joaquinn Dawson, J’shawn Baker, Camron Priest, James Huewitt, Joseph Leverett, and Fabian Gee for setting the example for their younger teammates and future Trojans.
By following the footsteps of the nine and the leadership of Freeman, the future of the Trojans can still be bright.
There is no reason to look at this season as a failure.
The Trojans defied COVID-19, missing no games to make it all the way to the state championship game.
There is not much more you can ask for from a team.
