Sideline Synopsis: Can anyone score big on the Vikings?

Two touchdowns.
That is the average amount of scores per game the Vikings have allowed over a four-game span (14.25 points per game).
Let’s talk about their performance against Lee County –– a hyped-up team all week with how they’d scored 110 points in their first two games.
The Vikings halted them at 13, with one of the touchdowns coming in garbage time with three minutes left.
“Our defense had another outstanding first half, only giving up six,” Lowndes head coach Jamey DuBose said. “Any time we give up 13 points, we are going to win a football game.”
The Trojans had the ball for 24:32, over a minute more than the Vikings, and posted 25 less points.
They allowed the Trojans to get 4.2 yards per play and completely shut down their passing game, giving up 19 yards on 4-14 passing and getting an interception by Tylar Belcher.
The Trojans achieved 15 first downs, but none came from passing as 14 of them came from the run. The other was given off of a penalty.
The Vikings’ defense was greedy on third-down conversions. They gave up 1-of-13 conversions in their game against Lee.
But let us not ignore who returned from injury to play on Friday –– linebacker Thomas Davis. The University of Miami commit picked up 4.5 tackles and two tackles for loss.
He did not put up crazy stats, but the plays he made were timely as they closed out possessions.
He also served as an emotional leader on the field for the Vikings as you could tell he was missed in his two-week absence.
“Thomas is a leader for them out on the field,” DuBose said. “He plays extremely hard and makes plays. He would tell you that he is just a piece of the puzzle. Our guys all fit in the right place to make it all work and they listen to the coaching and getting in the right place and making plays.”
The Trojans will have a chance to rest up during their bye week before heading to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium to face crosstown rivals, Valdosta High School on Oct. 9 in the Winnersville Classic.
Gerald Thomas III is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
