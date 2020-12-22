The No. 4 Lowndes Vikings could not reach the big game, but it is not all bad.
The 2020 football season may have been the most challenging year ever for all sports.
When Jamey DuBose accepted the head coaching duties at Lowndes back in January, he did not realize how much of a roller coaster season his first would be.
No one did.
Of course, he would have to adapt to his new environment and staff, but he would not be able to tackle the problem that COVID-19 placed the country in.
The Vikings spent their offseason not knowing if there would be a season while also having a new coach at the helm.
That takes a toll on preparation since the team was not meeting with a brand new coach in charge, which possibly caused communication issues at times.
But, they made it work.
Once the GHSA season kicked off, the Vikings ran off six straight wins to begin the season, but once they were placed under quarantine after DuBose tested positive, the season seemed gloomy as they struggled to regain their previous form they showed when they left the Winnersville Classic as the victors.
Those two weeks with no contact or practicing hurt them.
They returned and had to kick into second gear for a come from behind 17-13 victory over Tift County.
And then they traveled to Colquitt, and were embarrassed in a 40-10 loss to the Packers.
Despite that adversity, the Vikings still held on as they won four straight up until their semifinal loss to Collins Hill.
The Vikings even saw top defensive players miss time with injuries –– three-star seniors Thomas Davis, T.J. Quinn, and Jacques Hunter along with three-star junior DeAunte Hunter –– but they never lost in any of the games that they missed.
When the Vikings defeated North Cobb, I deemed the Vikings as the ‘Road Warriors’ for their way of traveling on long rides to Atlanta and fighting the cold weather for two consecutive weeks and squeaking out gritty wins to reach the next round.
They simply just ran out of gas against Collins Hill, but the Vikings should not hang their heads on this 2020 season.
Though they were denied the chance to hoist the trophy on Dec. 30, they should use this season as a way of claiming perseverance for the program and look to those 34 seniors and assistant coaches for taking in and accepting DuBose as he led them just short of reaching paradise.
Gerald Thomas III is a special contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.