'Shots didn't fall': Valwood drops second meeting against Crisp

HAHIRA –– Valwood (1-6) and Crisp Academy’s (7-3) second meeting wasn’t as thrilling as their overtime ending earlier this season but it ended with the same result, another Crisp win.
This time, 53-38 on Monday.
“We just couldn’t make points, make layups, and the zone defense we just couldn’t score against it,” Valwood guard Jaheim James said. “Just got to get better. Make open shots. Make layups. Simple.”
When it comes down to it, that’s it. Shots just weren’t falling.
Good shots, bad shots, foul shots, threes –– especially the threes. It just was that type of night for Valwood.
A slow first half by both teams kept it close. Valwood was down 20-15 and couldn’t hit anything against Crisp’s zone.
“Tonight, (Crisp) sat back in a 2-3 zone the whole game and shots didn’t fall,” Valwood head coach Andy Stamschror said. “So, we’ve got to do a better job of attacking the middle of it to work inside out. But that’s things we haven’t had a whole lot of practice on, football didn’t finish until the beginning of December… Hopefully we can get in a routine and get guys working on some things to get better by the end of the year.”
While Valwood struggled, Crisp found their offensive success through 6-foot-7-inch senior Spencer Stubbs.
Stubbs' sheer size alone was a mismatch with Valwood’s tallest player standing 6-foot-3. Stubbs also had a little bag of up-and-under moves that made him a problem to guard for the entire team. He finished with 22 points.
Valwood can look forward to better days.
To Stamschror’s point, they haven’t had much time to practice as an entire team because of football. Also note that Valwood is fresh off winter break so the rust is coming off and Russell Hunter played his first game as a Valiant after transferring from Valdosta High School.
There’s time to gel and get rolling in time for the playoffs, but time is also ticking as region play began Tuesday.
