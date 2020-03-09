BIRMINGHAM, Ala. –– For one half, No. 1 seed Valdosta State was winning a fire fight against No. 3 seed Alabama-Huntsville.
While the Blazers lost some of their fire, the Chargers smoldered –– shooting 58.5 percent from the floor and 14-of-24 from 3-point range as they defeated the Blazers 91-82 on Sunday.
Blazers head coach Mike Helfer pointed to the Chargers and West Alabama's aggressive double-teaming on his post players that created a feast or famine situation for his team in the tournament.
"We have not been a fantastic shooting team and what's happened in the last couple games is that we've had high percentages because we've thrown it inside to our big guys and now, you throw it in there and they're getting swarmed by three, four, five guys in the paint," Helfer said. "There's no space for Bryce and Darrell to really operate so it was one of those games where (UAH) shot it so well. They deserved to win, but we got into a three-point contest and you can't do that."
VSU senior guard Clay Guillozet led all scorers with 26 points, but scored just three points after halftime after perhaps the best half of his career. Guillozet poured in 23 first-half points and drilled 7-of-10 from beyond the arc to lift the Blazers to a 50-47 halftime lead.
Guillozet and the Blazers couldn't keep up their torrid pace to hold off the Chargers. After burying 11-of-22 triples in the first half, the Blazers made 11 field goals total in the second half. Guillozet attempted just three shots in the second half, making one.
"Clay really played well in the first half," Helfer said. "The second half, they made some adjustments on him and took away some things. For us to take 22 threes in a half, we're gonna struggle to win any game. It doesn't matter how well we shoot it."
The Chargers shot 10-of-16 from 3-point range in the first half and attempted just eight in the second half. However, the four triples the Chargers made all seemed to break the Blazers' back in key stretches.
After going scoreless in 27 minutes in the Chargers' 72-63 semifinal win against Lee, Max Shulman went off for 22 points against the Blazers, knocking down six 3s in 10 attempts including an open look from the top of the key to put UAH up 80-72 with 5:27 to play. The 3 capped a 14-7 run by the Chargers.
Though the Blazers scored five quick points to cut the UAH lead to 80-77 with 4:05 to play, Shulman struck again from long range with 3:42 left to kill the Blazers' momentum.
"It's hard because they have us eight to one in fans, basically," Helfer said. "When we made a 3, our crowd was great that was here and they made noise and cheered. Then when they make a three, every 3 sounds like a game-winner.
"For our guys, they're not robotic. That plays a factor in kids' minds, these 18-22 year old kids –– playing in front of an environment like that is difficult."
VSU would get no closer than four points the rest of the way as the Chargers improved to 26-5 and snatched an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament by winning the conference title.
The Blazers saw their school-record 19-game winning streak snapped on Sunday. Despite claiming their fourth consecutive GSC regular season title, the conference tournament crown continues to elude the Blazers, who fell to 0-6 all-time in the GSC Championship game.
Senior Darrell Jones finished with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting for the Blazers. Jones and Guillozet were the only Blazers to score in double figures in the game.
Bryce Smith went 0-for-7 from the floor, finishing with just four points to go along with a game-high 11 rebounds. Though he poured in 29 points Saturday in the semifinals, junior Burke Putnam never got on track against the Chargers –– contributing nine points on 4-of-9 shooting in Sunday's loss.
"There's nowhere to go," Helfer of Smith and Putnam's struggles. "Like Bryce on the block –– he played so hard and was really fighting, but when he catches the ball, there's five guys within eight feet of him. There's nowhere to go. There's no space. And I would do it, I would stay back and take away our big guys and make us beat you from the 3-point line. That's what Huntsville did and I give them credit. That was a good game plan, but so did West Alabama in the semifinals –– they did the same thing.
"Burke was finding some gaps late in that (West Alabama) game, but I think that was more from fatigue instead of game strategy."
Malik Cook-Stroupe had 18 points on 5-of-6 shooting for UAH. JJ Kaplan posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Sam Orf had 14 points, Seth Swalve scored 12 and Kerney Lane chipped in with 10 points.
UP NEXT
The Blazers (26-4) will be a No. 3 seed in NCAA South Region Tournament and will face No. 6-seed Palm Beach Atlantic in Lakeland, Fla., this Saturday, March 14 at noon ET. Florida Southern will serve as the host site and the Mocs will enter the tournament as a No. 1-seed.
"We're excited about being in the NCAA Tournament, doesn't matter who you play," Helfer said. "It's in Lakeland, it's closer to Valdosta and I think that that's a good thing. Our guys will be ready. This group has been so fun to coach. I love this group, to be honest with you, because everybody thought the bottom was gonna fall out. We graduate all those kids last year and these kids stepped up and said, 'Coach, we got this.' They've really continued the consistency of Valdosta State basketball and I'm proud of them for that."
