VALDOSTA – As the Valdosta State offense short circuited down the stretch, the West Alabama Tigers escaped with a 59-57 win Saturday evening.
A pull-up 3 by Jacolbey Owens put VSU ahead 57-51 with 3:25 remaining, but the Blazers would not score the rest of the way.
"What we were trying to do, they guarded it and typically, we might break something off and somebody makes a play," Helfer said of the team's struggles down the stretch. "We were not able to do that with the way it was set up tonight."
A heavily-contested running hook shot by West Alabama's Kortrijk Miles with 8 seconds left proved to be the game-winner as the Tigers closed the game on an 8-0 run.
"We missed two layups in transition, so that prevented us from getting another four points and we just missed some easy shots," Blazers head coach Mike Helfer said. "Nothing different. Nothing dramatic. We just missed shots and they made enough shots to win the game."
A steal by the Tigers' Justin Allison led to a basket by Miles to tie the game at 57 with 1:09 left.
On the next VSU possession, Owens found daylight on a dribble drive toward the basket and rose up for a 13-foot jumper to the right of the free throw line. The shot rattled in and out before being rebounded by the Tigers' Shardarrion Allen with 19 seconds left, allowing head coach Nick Woodruff to call timeout. The Tigers went to Miles, who drove hard to his right and lowered his left shoulder to create a sliver of separation before uncoiling a running hook shot over the outstretched arm of the Blazers' Cam Selders that barely moved the net on its way through the hoop.
Out of the timeout, the Blazers needed to go the length of the floor to potentially tie or win the game on a 3-pointer, but the long pass by Owens was picked off by Allen as time expired.
"That's what the best player in the league does," Helfer said of Miles' game-winner. "He gets the ball and he wins the game for his team on the road in a tough environment. He's the best player in the league. He's leading the league in scoring and rebounding. ... That's just what you do."
After knocking down twelve 3-pointers in an 87-71 win over Alabama Huntsville Thursday night, the Blazers couldn't find many opportunities beyond the arc against the Tigers.
The Blazers made just 4 of 11 triples on Saturday as the Tigers made a dedicated effort to chase the Blazers' perimeter shooters off the 3-point line and clogged the interior to make life difficult.
"They did (make it tough for us). We were 4 for 11. I don't remember the last time we played in here with a crowd like that and made four 3s – it's been a long time, maybe in my entire 17 years here," Helfer said. "It's just so hard in today's game when you don't make any 3s."
The Blazers made 23 of 53 field goals and attempted just 11 free throws against the Tigers, making seven.
Defensively, the Blazers held the Tigers to 43.1% shooting and 6 of 20 from 3-point range (0 for 9 in the second half). Though the defense was solid, the Blazers gave up key offensive rebounds in the second half as the Tigers finished with 12 offensive rebounds for 19 second chance points.
"Mental toughness is doing what it takes to do on the road, making enough plays to just win the game and get out of here," Helfer said. "That's what they did and they were very mentally tough rebounding in the second half."
Owens led the Blazers with 22 points on 8 of 15 shooting, knocking down three of the team's four 3-pointers in the game. Cam Hamilton was the only other Blazer to reach double figures with 10 points in 26 minutes.
Hamilton and freshman Ricky Brown combined for 11 triples in the win over Huntsville, but were held to a combined 1 of 6 from the outside by the Tigers on Saturday.
Allen scored 18 of his game-high 26 points in the first half to lead the Tigers to victory. Allen put together an efficient scoring effort, making 8 of 11 field goals with four 3s in the game. Allen also pulled down seven rebounds and recorded four steals with one blocked shot in 31 minutes. Miles was the only other Tiger in double figures with 12 points.
With the win, the Tigers won their third consecutive game to improve to 18-4 overall and 11-3 in the GSC. West Alabama currently sits second behind No. 1 Union in the conference standings.
With the loss to the Tigers, the defending Gulf South Conference champions have yet to win three straight games at any point this season – falling to 11-10 overall and 7-7 in conference play. The Blazers are currently eighth in the conference standings with six regular season games remaining.
"We're just going to play defense. We're not working on offense," Helfer said. "I know that we talked about missing shots or missing layups or whatever. We're going to try to keep the game in the 50s and play slow and just try to grind out a way to win games on the road. The fast Helfer basketball is just not working with this group, so we're going to have to change and slow it down and make it a half-court game."
VSU women 92
West Alabama 61
The Valdosta State women's basketball team got hot from 3-point range in a 92-61 win over West Alabama Saturday afternoon.
Nicole Heyn barely missed a shot, making 7 of 9 field goals including a sizzling 6 of 7 from beyond the arc en route to a team-high 22 points in 30 minutes.
As a team, the Blazers buried 14 of 26 from 3-point land and shot just under 56% for the game. Graduate student Kwajelin Farrar added 14 points and seven rebounds while Tamiya Francis and Delaney Bernard scored 12 apiece. Mallory Odell added 10 points off the bench in the win.
"We talked about staying aggressive and we know every team is gonna give us their best shot. We know they're going to show us different looks defensively, but all five of our players have to be aggressive," VSU head coach Deandra Schirmer said after the game. "That's something I'm really proud of looking at the stat sheet. We had five players score in double digits and one with nine, so almost six players in double digits. That's something you like to see – us sharing the ball and making sure the ball is staying hot and we're getting it to the open shooter."
Tasza Garrett-Hammett went off for 30 points on 11 of 19 shooting for the Tigers. Zoe Watts scored 15 off the bench as the Tigers were outscored 51-33 in the second half.
The Blazers led 41-28 at halftime and pushed their lead to as large as 35 points on a baseline jumper by Kendall Bollmer with 2:04 left in the contest. With the win, the Blazers improved to 12-1 at home on the season and have won three straight heading into a quick Alabama swing at Auburn Montgomery (6-11, 1-10 GSC) on Thursday followed by Montevallo (11-11, 7-7 GSC) on Saturday.
"These two games are the most important that we'll play all year," Schirmer said. "AUM's gonna be the most important game that we play going into Montevallo because we have to realize we're in a position where we're trying to potentially win conference, potentially get in good position for the NCAA Tournament so every game is important. We've really got to lock in and do it on the road, which we've done. We've been road warriors a little bit and I know when the shots are falling in The Complex, it's a little bit different because you've got the crowd and the energy behind you.
"We've got to create our own energy on the road and we've got to be just as locked in. These are two really good opponents – Montevallo being a team that made it to the NCAA Tournament last year and AUM, who's been playing a lot of people close and getting some wins and could be a conference tournament-caliber team."
