THOMASVILLE – “Five wide, spread it out, one move, attack and go.”
That is Vikings head coach Reshon Benjamin describing what he told to his freshman guard Samuel Shoptaw right before he hit the game winning layup against Thomasville Wednesday night.
“I felt like he had a mismatch. I told him [Shoptaw], ‘dribble the ball down, and, one move and go. Make one move and get by him and go,’” Benjamin said, and that’s pretty much what he did.
Shoptaw got the ball and dribbled up to the left wing to make his move. He got a step on his defender and took off with both feet at the edge of the paint and glided through the air, through the contact to kiss the ball off the edge of the square to put the Vikings up 49-47 with eight seconds left.
That would be the final score of the game; Thomasville had no answer, even with multiple chances coming off and offensive rebound and missed put back. The Vikings defense held tight even with senior guard and defensive stopper JJ Williams on the bench.
The fourth quarter of this game went back in forth in a thrilling fashion, just like the last time these teams met last Wednesday Jan. 12. That game ended 54-55, also in the Viking’s favor, thanks to a steal and score by senior guard Aaron Williams.
Williams had himself a game this time too, leading the Vikings with 14 points and four steals.
Both Aaron and his brother, JJ have given the Bulldogs trouble on both ends of the court in both of their matchups. Last time Aaron finished with 13 points and JJ had 12 points and six assists.
“JJ and Aaron, the brothers, always spearhead what we do defensively…. Sometimes it gets us in trouble, depending on how the referees call it,” Benjamin said, praising his senior guards while also making a reference to JJ fouling out with a minute left in the fourth.
It was also at the end of the Vikings largest lead of the quarter 47-43, which happened to be the largest lead for any team in the quarter - a testament to how close the end of this game was.
On the play before JJ fouled out, the Vikings wanted to get the ball in to their senior center, the 6-foot-9 JC Riley in crunch time. JC caught the ball on the block and quickly turned and put his shoulder into the defender for an and-1 layup to cap off the 6-2 Viking run.
However, those were the Vikings' leading scorer’s only points that night. He, like JJ, was in foul trouble, but while JJ played most of the night, JC could barely get on the floor Wednesday night before getting called back to the bench.
He was on the bench for instance during the run in the third quarter that had the tiny 2A Thomasville gymnasium rocking like an NBA arena.
It was six straight trips down the floor for the two teams, six straight buckets, including back-to-back-to-back threes. It was pandemonium in the gym as the Bulldogs answered the Vikings shot for shot.
It has been a while since the Vikings had a chance to get out and run like that for an extended period.
“I think we have the personnel to play both styles,” Benjamin said. “We want to play fast, but when we can’t, we slow it down, try to get it inside… A lot of teams play zone and force us to go slow, but we’re more comfortable fast.”
Both teams looked very comfortable with the pace in the third, but it was the Bulldogs taking a 37-39 lead into the fourth behind hot shooting from Ty Anderson.
The Vikings took the lead right back in the opening minute, however, getting a steal and score on both the Bulldog’s first two possessions of the fourth quarter. From there, the pace slowed a bit as the two teams stopped hitting wild shots and the defenses prevailed more.
The scoring was back and forth for the rest of the fourth until Anderson sunk a pair of free throws to tie the game with 38 seconds left. You can go reread the first lines of this story if you’ve forgotten how the game ends.
“I have a lot of confidence in all these guys,” Benjamin said. “There’s a lot of things that they do that nobody sees. Shoptaw is one of those kids, 6:30, 6:45 in the morning is getting those shots up."
Shoptaw finished with 10 points and three steals for the Vikings. Look to see the 6’2 guard continue to be aggressive and scoring more for the Vikings, as Benjamin calls him a ‘natural scorer’, and someone they expect to shoot the ball.
“When he’s aggressive on offense, we get the best version of him, and that’s what we got tonight” Benjamin said.
The Vikings next game is a region matchup with Colquitt County this Friday. The double header will be played in Moultrie with tipoff for the girls scheduled for 6 p.m., and boys at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Vikettes 58
Lady Bulldogs 41
