MOULTRIE –– The big-time game did not have much of a big-time feel.
The No. 7-ranked Lowndes Vikings (6-1, 1-1 Region 1-7A) did not match up well against the No. 26 Colquitt County Packers (6-0, 2-0) in a 40-10 loss Friday night.
From turnovers to a lack of execution and uncontrollable misfortunes, the Vikings suffered their worst loss since 2018 –– ironically against Colquitt County, where they fell by 34 points.
“That’s a good football team,” Lowndes quarterback Jacurri Brown said after the game. “There’s no excuses this week. We had a full week of practice. This gives us something to harp on. No one in the locker room wants this feeling anymore. We have another region game to make a statement and get the second seed.”
All seemed well as Lowndes got the ball down to the 18-yard line on their first drive after Brown completed a 35-yard pass to Chase Belcher.
Despite the big completion, the Vikings could not punch it in inside the red zone and had to settle for a field goal from Preston Hart to take a 3-0 lead with 8:09 left.
The Packers came back on the field and rattled off 24 unanswered points on the Vikings.
Things seemed promising for the Vikings when the Colquitt center Trey McCoy and quarterback Xavier Williams miscommunicated, causing the Packers to lose 26 yards on third down, setting up a punt.
However, on the punt, the ball bounced off a Lowndes player and was recovered by the Packers on the Vikings’ 9.
Taking over in prime scoring position, it did not take long for the Packers to score after that.
On the next play, Williams found Dijmon Wheeler in the end zone, beating Tylar Belcher on the play.
“We had a good opening drive, but had to settle for three,” Vikings head coach Jamey DuBose said in the locker room. “Then we came back out and got a break on the wild snap to the quarterback to make it 4th and forever. The punt errantly hit one of our guys to give them a short field. My hat’s off to the quarterback and running back.”
The Vikings just could not get it going on offense; Brown getting sacked, incomplete passes and being stopped on the run.
Soon after the second quarter began, Williams used his feet for 10 yards to get a 14-3 lead over the Vikings.
Two straight drives for the Vikings ended in interceptions –– one from Brown to Antonio Spradler and the other from Tristin Bohler to Jaheim Ward on the quarterback’s first play of the night.
Bohler’s interception went to the end zone as Ward took off down Lowndes’ sideline to score.
As the Vikings tried to get a score before the half, Brown underthrew Jaheim James as Spradley secured his second interception of the night as Colquitt went into the locker room with a 24-3 halftime lead.
When the second half began, the Packers extended their lead to 33-3 on their first drive as they received the ball first.
Williams escaped a sack and had time to find a receiver and there was Jamaree Hill in the end zone to get a four-possession lead at 31-3.
The Vikings found themselves in a situation being trapped inside of their own 10.
And the Packers made sure to get them out of their troubles by sacking Brown in the end zone for a safety to get a 33-3 lead.
With a running clock in the fourth quarter, the Vikings finally got into the end zone after a 10-yard run by Brown with 11:28 remaining.
It was too little, too late.
The final score came on the legs of the Packers' Charlie Pace as he ran for a 70-yard touchdown with 9:33 left.
UP NEXT
The Vikings fell to 6-1 overall, but more importantly, 1-1 in region play. Lowndes hosts Camden County with second-place in the region at stake.
“We’re going to get to the playoffs, but we want the highest seed possible,” DuBose said. “Next Friday night will be a big game. Camden has a good team and hopefully we’ll get back to our old self and see where we go from there.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.