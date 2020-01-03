SGAC Devil Dog DiTomasso wins fourth Dixie Nationals Championship

Submitted PhotoSGAC Devil Dog Dominic DiTomasso is now a four-time Dixie Nationals All American.

SGAC Devil Dog Dominic DiTomasso, Dixie Nationals Champion in both 100-106 and the 106 weight classes. DiTomasso is now a four-time Dixie Nationals All American.

The South Georgia Devils Dogs are hosting the South Georgia Classic Battle for the Belt today at 8:30 a.m.

South GA Classic Battle for the Belt

WHEN: Today

WHERE: Old Valdosta High School Gym, 3101 N. Forrest St., Valdosta, GA 31602

FORMAT:  Traditional tournament. 10U, 8U, 6U matches will run 1-1-1.  14U, 12U will run 2-1-1.

ELIGIBLE:  All USA Wrestlers who hold a valid USA Athlete’s Card and meet the age specific requirements are eligible for this tournament.  Coaches with a valid USA Wrestling Leader Card and matching ID are admitted free.  

There will be no walk-up registrations.

USAW CARD SALES: Purchase USAW Cards via the Team GA membership site.  Link: http://www.teamgeorgiawrestling.com/usawmembership

WEIGH-INS: You must have your USA Card in hand to enter the weigh-in room.

6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U weigh-in this morning from 7 a.m.-7:30 a.m.  

12U and 14U weigh-in at 11 a.m-11:30 a.m.

SCHEDULE: Morning session: Wrestling will begin approximately 8:30 a.m.  

Afternoon session: Wrestling will begin approximately 12:30 p.m. (or at conclusion of the morning session, whichever comes first.)

AWARDS: Medals will be awarded to the top four finishers in each weight class.

DIRECTIONS: See Team GA Website: http://www.teamgeorgiawrestling.com/

OTHER ITEMS OF INTEREST:

• Admission:  Family - $7, Adult - $5, Child - $3 (Standard for all Team GA Events)

• Hospitality room provided for Coaches 

• Concessions, with breakfast foods during weigh-ins

TOURNAMENT DIRECTOR: Jason L. Griner, jlgriner@gmail.com, (229) 251-0264

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you