SGAC Devil Dog DiTomasso wins fourth Dixie Nationals Championship

SGAC Devil Dog Dominic DiTomasso, Dixie Nationals Champion in both 100-106 and the 106 weight classes. DiTomasso is now a four-time Dixie Nationals All American.
The South Georgia Devils Dogs are hosting the South Georgia Classic Battle for the Belt today at 8:30 a.m.
South GA Classic Battle for the Belt
WHEN: Today
WHERE: Old Valdosta High School Gym, 3101 N. Forrest St., Valdosta, GA 31602
FORMAT: Traditional tournament. 10U, 8U, 6U matches will run 1-1-1. 14U, 12U will run 2-1-1.
ELIGIBLE: All USA Wrestlers who hold a valid USA Athlete’s Card and meet the age specific requirements are eligible for this tournament. Coaches with a valid USA Wrestling Leader Card and matching ID are admitted free.
There will be no walk-up registrations.
USAW CARD SALES: Purchase USAW Cards via the Team GA membership site. Link: http://www.teamgeorgiawrestling.com/usawmembership
WEIGH-INS: You must have your USA Card in hand to enter the weigh-in room.
6U, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U weigh-in this morning from 7 a.m.-7:30 a.m.
12U and 14U weigh-in at 11 a.m-11:30 a.m.
SCHEDULE: Morning session: Wrestling will begin approximately 8:30 a.m.
Afternoon session: Wrestling will begin approximately 12:30 p.m. (or at conclusion of the morning session, whichever comes first.)
AWARDS: Medals will be awarded to the top four finishers in each weight class.
DIRECTIONS: See Team GA Website: http://www.teamgeorgiawrestling.com/
OTHER ITEMS OF INTEREST:
• Admission: Family - $7, Adult - $5, Child - $3 (Standard for all Team GA Events)
• Hospitality room provided for Coaches
• Concessions, with breakfast foods during weigh-ins
TOURNAMENT DIRECTOR: Jason L. Griner, jlgriner@gmail.com, (229) 251-0264
