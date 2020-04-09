VALDOSTA – Though COVID-19 has wiped out the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, Valdosta High football players continue to pull in offers.
The Wildcats, who remain without a head coach and have seen many members of former coach Alan Rodemaker's staff move on to new locales, still have several players drawing interest.
"In addition to being the offensive coordinator, I'm also the recruiting coordinator," Josh Crawford, Valdosta offensive coordinator, said in a phone interview this week. "There's a contact and a prospect list that I had. Some coaches, I already had their contacts from schools I had been at. Then, obviously, there are ones that I've made over the last two years that I've been here.
"A lot of it, since we've been out, it's been a little bit of both. We've had a lot of guys that have secured a lot of interest from a lot of top programs."
After his breakout junior season with the 'Cats, wide receiver Javonte Sherman was offered by South Alabama Tuesday, bringing his total offers to 17.
Sherman had 53 catches for 1,154 yards – averaging an eye-popping 21.8 yards per catch – with a team-leading 16 touchdowns to earn All-Region 1-6A and All-State honors.
In addition to South Alabama, Sherman has offers from Central Florida, Akron, Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State, Liberty, Troy, UAB, South Florida, Wake Forest, Western Carolina and Western Kentucky.
According to Crawford, Sherman is being courted by the Minnesota Golden Gophers, which has not offered Sherman anything yet but are hot on the junior's heels this spring.
One player who stands to see his offers increase this fall is running back Kaleb Robinson. The sophomore currently has offers from NC State, Cincinnati, Duke, Auburn and Georgia Tech.
Robinson was Valdosta's third-leading rusher behind seniors T.J. Dailey and Shavious Wright. The 6-foot, 185-pound back had 58 carries for 274 yards – averaging nearly five yards per carry.
The 'Cats also have standouts gaining interest on the defensive side of the ball.
Linebacker Jaylin Alderman is Valdosta's most offered defensive player with 15 offers. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound defensive anchor notched an offer from Florida International Sunday.
Alderman has offers from Akron, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Carolina, Georgia State, Liberty, Louisville, Southern Mississippi, Troy and Tulane among others.
Alderman was a standout as linebacker, but saw time on offense at tight end in several key region games and into the state playoffs.
"Jaylin Alderman was a guy that we saw was going to begin to be the leader of our defense," said Justin Montgomery, former Valdosta defensive coordinator. "Jaylin mastered his position and then Coach Crawford used him as a weapon on offense. He wasn't one of those guys where you just pull him over and ask him to block. He was a weapon who was scoring points on offense as well as leading our defense every Friday night.
"I've told a lot of recruiters that Jaylin Alderman is one of the hardest working guys I've coached, and I believe that. He cares. He's one of those guys that's going to show up, do the right thing, he's going to do everything you ask of him in the weight room and he takes it seriously. He's a joy to coach."
Linebacker Chris McClain has already received three offers in April alone – Murray State extended an offer April 1, followed by Western Carolina April 4 and most recently, Missouri State Monday.
McClain arrived at Valdosta prior to last season after playing quarterback at Brooks County.
"He hadn't played much linebacker (at Brooks)," Montgomery said. "We felt like he had the body type to be a Division I-caliber linebacker. He's very long. So, we started throwing him in during the summertime in 7-on-7s and I think he ended up with five interceptions at linebacker over the summer.
"We realized then that he had really good ball skills for a linebacker. We knew he was very athletic – he has the body type that can run really well and any time people want to throw the ball to the short side of the field, they usually throw a fastball and that fastball is really hard to complete when you've got a 6-foot-3 dude standing in the way over there. Chris is gonna have a lot of upside going into his senior year. His best football is ahead of him."
Outside linebacker Jacquez McGowan earned his first offer from Savannah State April 4.
Montgomery highlights McGowan's combination of height, length and explosiveness as tools that make him an intriguing Division I prospect.
McGowan's older brother, Devonnsha Maxwell, is a defensive lineman at UT-Chattanooga. Montgomery feels McGowan can be better than his older brother at the next level.
"Jacquez McGowan is a guy that when you look at him, you can tell he's got really long arms, he's got good height, he's an explosive guy. So when people see him, they think he's a pass rusher," Montgomery said. "I'm quick to tell them, he's 175 pounds right now, but I've seen him lock out 280-pound guys. He's a physical football player.
"He was behind two seniors at the beginning of last year and worked his butt off and found himself a starting job beating out two seniors. I tell recruiters all the time, 'Don't put him in the category of pass-rushing defensive end.' He'll put his hands on you and he'll drive his legs and he knows how to create leverage with his body posture. He's got to continue to get bigger, but as his body continues to get bigger, he's going to be a very powerful defensive lineman or outside linebacker."
Sophomore defensive back Jadarian Rhym received an offer from South Carolina March 30. Rhym has also received offers from Troy, Cincinnati, Akron and Savannah State.
Rhym started games for the 'Cats last year and came up with several key interceptions throughout the season. In a position as a sophomore where most players struggle to find immediate success, Rhym excelled.
"Playing the corner position, you've got to have a short memory, you've got to have confidence," Montgomery said. "Jadarian Rhym had a great sophomore year. He had a 99-yard pick-six last year in some big-time moments. To me, he's an SEC kid – he's got all the potential in the world."
Another player who has garnered attention from college scouts is 6-foot-1, 250-pound defensive tackle Josh Hill.
Thus far, Hill has one offer from Coastal Carolina.
"He's a guy that matured a ton this year," Montgomery said. "His first couple of years with us, he knew he was very talented. He was really good coming up through middle school and ninth grade and 10th grade, he found his way on the field. Doing the little things off the field was a learning process for him.
"This season wasn't a big problem. That guy showed up. You started seeing him mold into a leader off the field and it held him accountable in his own game. He's a guy that – a lot of teams are running a 3-4 defense where D-linemen are slanting and moving – that is right in Josh's wheelhouse. He's a perfect fit for any team trying to move up front. He's one of those that can get in a gap and it's really hard to block Josh when he gets there and is able to move."
