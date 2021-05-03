VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes boys and girls track and field team continues to reign over Region 1-7A.
On Wednesday, April 28, the Vikings dominated at the GHSA Region 1-7A Meet. The girls dominated the field with a team score of 298.50, followed by Tift County (175), Camden County (77.50) and Colquitt County (55).
On the boys side, the Vikings also took first place with a team score of 272. Tift finished second with a score of 147, followed by Camden (142) and Colquitt (59).
RESULTS
Girls 200 Meter Dash
1. Kaylan McConnehead Lowndes 25.67 (10)
2. Kenyere Walden - Lowndes 26.24 (8)
3. Carilss Johnson Colquitt 27.19 (6)
Girls 100 Meter Run
1. Kenyere Walden - Lowndes 12.52 (10)
2. Kadreon Thomas - Lowndes 12.58 (8)
3. Carilss Johnson - Colquitt 13.05 (6)
Girls 400 Meter Run
1. Trinity Hunter - Lowndes 1:01.11 (10)
2. My’Asia Howard - Lowndes 1:01.81 (8)
3. Makali Hall - Tift County 1:04.34 (6)
Girls 800 Meter Run
1. Dinae Robinson - Tift County 2:38.24 (10)
2. Madison Parker - Lowndes 2:39.82 (8)
3. Laura Mason - Lowndes 2:46.55 (6)
4. Lindsay Whitmer - Lowndes 2:56.10 (5)
Girls 1600 Meter Run
1. Kiley Matheson - Lowndes 5:52.99 (10)
2. Abigail Lott - Lowndes 6:03.59 (8)
3. Mattie Jo Rigsby - Colquitt 6:41.59 (6)
4. Alison Luna - Lowndes 6:43.47 (5)
Girls 3200 Meter Run
1. Victoria Garcia - Lowndes 13:20.36 (10)
2. Ava Wilson - Tift County 14:24.47 (8)
3. Kiley Matheson - Lowndes 14:50.77 (6)
4. Katie McMillan - Tift County 15:14.41 (5)
5. Rebecca Taylor - Lowndes 19:25.77 (4)
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1. Divinity Mitchell - Tift County 17.30 (10)
2. Kiyreanna White - Lowndes 17.56 (8)
3. Tai’anah Graham - Camden 18.92 (5)
4. Khrista Jordan - Camden 19.02 (4)
5. Yazsmin Myers - Tift County 19.10 (3)
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1. Kadreon Thomas Lowndes 48.23 (10)
2. Jakayla Brown Lowndes 51.05 (8)
3. KaLiyah Barber Tift County 51.87 (6)
4. Tai’anah Graham - Camden 51.98 (5)
5. Khrista Jordan - Camden 53.71 (3)
6. Divinity Mitchell - Tift County 54.15 (2)
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
1. Lowndes High School ‘A’ 48.19 (10)
2. Camden County ‘A’ 50.69 (8)
3. Colquitt County ‘A’ 50.79 (6)
4. Tift County High School ‘A’ 52.30 (5)
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1. Lowndes High School ‘A’ 4:16.19 (10)
2. Tift County High School ‘A’ 4:24.66 (8)
3. Camden County ‘A’ 4:34.18 (6)
4. Colquitt County ‘A’ 5:25.95 (5)
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
1. Lowndes High School ‘A’ 10:58.89 (10)
2. Tift County High School ‘A’ 12:09.98 (8)
Girls High Jump
1. Cali Conner - Tift County 5-02.00 (10)
T2. Trinity Hunter - Lowndes 5-00.00 (7)
2. Caitlyn Burgess - Tift County 5-00.00 (7)
Girls Pole Vault
1. Cali Conner - Tift County 8-02.00 (10)
2. Elexus Vargas - Lowndes 8-02.00 (8)
3. Aubrey Reynolds - Lowndes 7-06.00 (6)
4. Ayanna Davis - Lowndes 7-00.00 (5)
5. Ava Wilson - Tift County 6-06.00 (4)
Girls Long Jump
1. Kaylan McConnehead - Lowndes 17-04.75 (10)
2. My’Asia Howard - Lowndes 16-03.00 (8)
3. Georgina Quaye - Camden 15-02.00 (6)
Girls Triple Jump
1. Kaylan McConnehead - Lowndes 38-00.00 (10)
2. My’Asia Howard - Lowndes 35-10.50 (8)
3. Taylor Rietveld - Camden 32-04.50 (6)
4. Jakayla Brown - Lowndes 31-11.00 (5)
Girls Shot Put
1. Kiersten Graham - Lowndes 33-06.25 (10)
2. Bailee Williams - Tift County 33-04.00 (8)
3. Azaya Hill - Tift County 30-05.00 (6)
4. Lindsey Tabor - Lowndes 29-01.00 (5)
Girls Discus Throw
1. Kiersten Graham - Lowndes 96-06 (10)
2. Janiyah McKeithen - Lowndes 89-07 (8)
3. Azaya Hill - Tift County 88-08 (6)
4. Lindsey Tabor - Lowndes 84-10 (5)
Boys 200 Meter Dash
1. Tydreke Thomas - Lowndes 22.28 (10)
2. Deonte Cole - Camden 22.86 (8)
3. Ramecia Burgman - Lowndes 22.98 (6)
Boys 100 Meter Run
1. Tydreke Thomas Lowndes 10.81 (10)
2. Deonte Cole - Camden 11.14 8
3. Quay McCoy - Colquitt 11.31 (6)
Boys 400 Meter Run
1. Ramecia Burgman Lowndes 50.54 (10)
2. Ricky Williams Camden 51.27 (8)
3. Jalon Miller Tift County 51.97 (6)
4. Jaheim James - Lowndes 52.54 (5)
5. Jaylen Joseph - Lowndes 54.00 (4)
Boys 800 Meter Run
1. Matthew Herndon - Lowndes 2:03.42 (10)
2. JD Bengston - Tift County 2:04.41 (8)
3. Jonathan Vickery - Lowndes 2:13.10 (6)
4. Justus Tanner - Lowndes 2:16.39 (5)
5. Bryant Charles Colquitt 2:16.80 (4)
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1. Andrew Caruana - Lowndes 4:51.01 (10)
2. Jaiden Leonard - Camden 5:01.61 (8)
3. Jonathan Vickery - Lowndes 5:01.75 (6)
Boys 3200 Meter Run
1. Alec Munger Lowndes 10:51.66 (10)
2. Jaiden Leonard - Camden 11:19.28 (8)
3. Blake Jaramillo - Lowndes 11:50.31 (6)
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1. Jayvon Hutchinson - Lowndes 15.46 (10)
2. Kamen Lewis - Lowndes 15.88 (8)
3. Carlos Moore - Colquitt 16.72 (6)
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1. Kamen Lewis - Lowndes 39.76 (10)
2. Jayvon Hutchinson - Lowndes 40.75 (8)
3. Carlos Moore - Colquitt 42.72 (6)
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1. Lowndes High School ‘A’ 42.93 (10)
2. Camden County ‘A’ 43.01 (8)
3. Colquitt County ‘A’ 44.39 (6)
4. Tift County High School ‘A’ 45.92 (5)
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1. Lowndes High School ‘A’ 3:31.30 (10)
2. Camden County ‘A’ 3:36.08 (8)
3. Tift County High School ‘A’ 3:46.59 (6)
4. Colquitt County ‘A’ 3:59.47 (5)
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
1. Lowndes High School ‘A’ 8:32.50 (10)
2. Tift County High School ‘A’ 9:14.78 (8)
3. Camden County ‘A’ 9:43.70 (6)
4. Colquitt County ‘A’ 9:55.92 (5)
Boys Pole Vault
1. Matthew Trimble Lowndes 13-00.00 (10)
2. Chance Lucas Lowndes 12-00.00 (8)
3. Donny Pham Lowndes 10-06.00 (6)
Boys Long Jump
1. Deonte Cole - Camden 22-03.50 (10)
2. Jayvon Hutchinson - Lowndes High 21-11.00 (8)
3. Ramecia Burgman - Lowndes 21-02.00 (6)
Boys Triple Jump
1. Joseph Robinson - Lowndes 41-11.00 (10)
2. Kamen Lewis - Lowndes 41-09.50 (8)
3. Bernard Tindall - Tift County 39-10.50 (6)
4. Anthony Gay - Lowndes 38-09.00 (5)
Boys Shot Put
1 Anders, Cade Anders - Tift County 50-09.00 (10)
2. Ezekiel Duncan - Lowndes 42-03.00 (8)
3. Avery FuQua - Camden 41-08.00 (6)
Boys Discus Throw
1. Anders, Cade Anders - Tift County 134-09.50 (10)
2. O’Shea Brooks - Lowndes 117-03 (8)
3. James Young - Lowndes 114-04 (6)
