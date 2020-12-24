VALDOSTA –– Though the season may not have gone how Georgia Christian had anticipated it to be collectively, seven players were recognized for their individual performances in 2020.
Christian Johnson, Dante Sacco, Kelby Turner, Micah James, Hendrix Grimes, Mason Finney and Buster Galindo each earned postseason honors, the school announced this week.
A four-year player, Johnson earned his second All-State Honor in a row. Johnson played both defensive end and wideout for the Generals and made several key plays in their playoff game that kept the game close. Johnson was the favorite target of quarterback Mason Finney in several games.
Sacco, the Generals' senior tailback, earned All-Region Honors on the year, in addition to earning a spot on the 2020 GAPPS JR & SR Bowl roster. Sacco ran for over 700 yards on the year with a touchdown. What may have been even more impressive, is the amount of tackles Sacco broke, as he is a powerful runner to bring down. Sacco also played linebacker and forced the fumble that led to the game-tying touchdown drive in the playoff game.
Turner transferred to Georgia Christian from Washington County this fall and it proved to be the right choice for him.
Turner finished his senior campaign with more than 500 all-purpose yards on the year, including more than 30 tackles and an interception.
Those stats were enough to earn the playmaker All-Region honors on the year, in addition to gaining two offers to play college football.
“I am working to get back healthy after a long season, but I am blessed and grateful to make the All-Region Team, Turner said. “I am extremely blessed to earn the two offers that I have, and I can only thank the Man upstairs for that.”
Senior Micah James also added the All-Region Honors to his accolades on the year, as he played both safety and wideout for the Generals.
James caught several key passes on the season and proved to be a safety net for quarterbacks, in addition to a game-breaking pick six against Fullington on Homecoming night, where he was crowned Homecoming King.
Grimes, a junior, added an All-Region selection to his resume as well. The talented athlete played tailback, wideout and corner for the Generals, and became the leading scorer on the year with five touchdowns, including one that sent the semifinal game into overtime.
Mason Finney also earned a spot on the 2020 GAPPS JR & SR Bowl roster for his performances this fall. The junior started the season at tight end and defensive end, but an injury to starter Seth Copeland thrust Finney into the spotlight and the starting quarterback position.
Newcomer Buster Galindo is another senior that played well this fall, earning All-State Honors in just his first year on the field. Galindo played both linebacker and kicker for the Generals, and he finished as the leading tackler on the team.
For the second straight season, the Generals put themselves in title contention. The Generals suffered a heartbreaking, 22-14 overtime loss to John Hancock Academy in the state semifinals Nov. 27.
