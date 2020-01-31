VALDOSTA –– Playing in their final home game of the season, the Highland Christian Eagles (21-4, 8-0 I-A South Region) played inspired in a 96-45 victory over the Grace Christian Cougars on Thursday night.
In their first matchup with the Cougars, the Eagles allowed 15 three-pointers but prevailed 92-80 back on Dec. 19. On Senior Night, the Eagles wasted no time putting distance between themselves and the Cougars from the opening tip –– racing out to a 21-2 first-quarter lead.
The Eagles were just getting started though, as they used their press defense and poor shooting by the Cougars to stretch the lead with a 29-point second quarter. Impressively, the Eagles held the Cougars to single-digit scoring in three of the four quarters en route to a season-high 96 points.
With such a big lead, the Eagles played with a running clock in the second half. The crowd roared late in the fourth quarter wanting the team to eclipse the 100-point mark, but a rash of missed layups in the first half kept the Eagles from reaching the mark with time to spare.
“They had to –– we demanded nothing less than 100 percent effort for 32 minutes,” Eagles coach Joel Stites said. “(Scoring 100 points) wasn’t our M.O.. Our goal was just to play hard, move the ball, share the ball. We wanted a lot of guys to score tonight, we really wanted to send our seniors out with a bang.”
With the win, the Eagles clinched their third straight region championship and have posted three consecutive 20-win seasons. After the game, junior Quron Baker ran into the locker room, yelling “REGION CHAMPS!!!”
“We’ve still got a lot to work for, but we’ve also got to take a minute and be proud of what we’ve done,” Stites said.
Baker turned in another dominant performance for the Eagles with 24 points, including three 3-pointers and dishing several well-placed passes for assists. Seniors Xavier Godfrey, Jace LeVan and Jyrell Jones all performed well on Senior Night. Godfrey scored 18 points, LeVan added 15 and Jones had 12 points on the night.
Stites reflected on what it’s been like to coach his group of seniors during this three-year run of success.
“I’ll tell you, man –– tonight was bittersweet for me all day long,” Stites said. “I love these guys and they know that and they love me. We’ve gotten to do a lot of things and it’s not just basketball. These kids, we’ve hit the books together, we watch hoops together, we eat pizza together –– it’s a good, tight-knit group of kids. They’re just a pleasure and I told them that before the game. I said, ‘I don’t have kids, but if I did, I’d take every one of you.’”
Underclassmen Ethan North, Caleb McCormick and Damarri Copeland scored eight points apiece in the win.
North, in particular, set the tone with his energy, hustle and willingness to go after loose balls on Thursday. Late in the fourth quarter, North ripped the ball away from one of the Cougars and glided in for a layup to whip the crowd into a frenzy, understanding they were four points away from 100.
“I love Ethan North,” Stites said. “We’ve talked all year long. I’ve told him, we’re better with him on the court. His effort and the cool thing is, he’s like that –– we’re all like that –– in practice. We practice hard. He doesn’t really care how big he is or anything like that. He’s just going to go give us 84 feet of heck and we like that. It’s contagious.”
Following a disastrous stretch that saw the Eagles lose four straight games before the new year, the Eagles have regained their focus and commitment to the defensive end during their eight-game winning streak.
With the postseason upcoming, Stites understands the margin for error for his team is razor-thin.
“We cheered a little bit for winning region for the third time, then the next two words out of my mouth were humble and hungry,” Stites said. “Now it goes back to 0-0 and we’re glad for what we’ve done but it only takes one bad night now...and we know that. It could happen to the best teams, but we’re just going to keep doing what we’re dong, pray for health and wellness and then just keep working hard and see where it ends up. We know if we play 32 minutes of hard basketball, if we don’t get to where we need to get to, we won’t have any regrets.”
