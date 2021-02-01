DASHER –– Between the cheers and tears for the seniors of Georgia Christian School’s basketball teams, the Generals played host to Fullington on Senior Night.
The Generals cruised to a 53-38 win on the evening, showing their dominance for much of the four quarters.
To honor the seniors, head coach Mike Johnson started the familiar trio of Christian Johnson, Buster Galindo and Miguel Trejo, but he also added John Lissimore and Micah James to put out a senior starting five.
Trejo finished the game as the leading scorer with 12 points on the evening, to go along with several rebounds and blocked shots.
Sophomore Seth Copeland finished with eight points in the varsity game, after scoring 16 in his JV game. Johnson and the Galindo brothers, Benji and Buster, each finished with seven points on the evening.
“We were able to get some guys in the game tonight that got some good playing time,” Johnson said. “I think that is really important for us heading into region play in the next couple of weeks.”
The Generals dominated Fullington in the first quarter, as they took a commanding 15-5 lead into the second.
The Generals played most of their seniors on the evening, and though the regular five did not play together for much of the game, the Generals did not skip a beat.
“It’s always great to get some of the other guys some stats,” Johnson said. “We have a four-game stretch next week, and the week after, we have the region tournament. Having these guys in there will help us down the stretch.”
In the second quarter, the Generals did not let up, as they once again outscored Fullington 14-9, and took a 29-14 lead into the break.
Coming out of the break, Fullington looked like a new ball club, and they held GCS for much of the quarter, outscoring the Generals 12-5 and putting the Generals on their toes.
Georgia Christian did not go away that easily, as the starting five returned to the game and began to do damage.
The Generals reached their highest scoring output of the evening in the fourth quarter, outscoring Fullington 19-12, and cruising to the remaining few minutes of the game into another win.
“I feel good about how we played in this one,” Johnson said. “It’s always good to get a win on senior night. I liked that everyone was able to get in and get some minutes and add some stats in the stat sheet. I feel like we are close to being in sync right now. I like where we are right now. Offensively and defensively, we are about to where we need to be, and I feel good heading into this four-game stretch.
“We have Grace upcoming and the last time we played them was by far our worst game of the year, so we need to get back to our ways against them.”
Lady Generals 60
Fullington 31
While it wasn’t raining outside, it certainly rained inside the gym at Georgia Christian Schools, as the 3-pointers came in floods against Fullington.
The Lady Generals won 60-31, with 30 of their points coming from beyond the arc.
Jaci Black had a monster game on Senior Night, as she buried five 3s on her way to 19 points on the night.
Katie Moss scored 13 points, making a three of her own, to go along with six free throws and two two-point baskets.
Jenna Sykes hit a three-pointer in the fourth and finished with 12 points while Evan Copeland hit three triples on her way to 11 points on the evening.
Copeland got the game started, as well as made the first three-pointer for the Lady Generals early on in the first quarter.
While the Lady Generals found themselves down 5-3, but that was the last time that they surrendered the lead for the rest of the game.
Black tied the game at 5-5 with two free throws, and Copeland hit her second 3 of the evening to take an 8-5 lead.
Heading into the second quarter, the Lady Generals held a firm 12-7 lead.
Once the quarter started, the Lady Generals went on a quick 9-0 run in the first 2:40 of the quarter, and they did not surrender a point to Fullington until two minutes left before the break.
The Lady Generals outscored Fullington 21-3 in the second quarter and really made a statement in the game, hitting three of their three-pointers in the quarter.
“I feel like we played hard in the game,” head coach Drew Copeland said. “We are finally getting our groove back and I think it showed out there.”
Coming out of the break, the Lady Generals did not let off of the gas, and dominated both ends of the floor.
Each of the starting five contributed to the points that were scored in the quarter, as the Lady Generals outscored Fullington 14-12.
In the final stanza, Black was unguardable, hitting two more 3-pointers, while Sykes added a 3 as well leading the Lady Generals to outscore Fullington 13-9 to close out the game.
“I feel really good after this one,” Copeland said. “The seniors played well out there. Black finished with 19, Sykes had 12 and Copeland had 11. Moss, though she is a sophomore, she played great, finishing with 13.
“This was great for us. Now it is time to get prepared for the region. We played well and our focus and our energy was up to where it usually is. That just goes back to the conditioning we put in. I feel like we got the confidence back as well.”
THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT
Both middle school teams for GCS finished the season as number one teams in the region. The boys’ team is 10-0 and the girls’ team is 8-1. The middle school region tournament begins Feb. 1.
Georgia Christian hosts Open Bible Tuesday. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.