Senior Harrison Hamsley emerges as a top weapon for the Valiants

HAHIRA –– When talking about the Valiants you cannot help but bring up the name Harrison Hamsley.
The senior has been on a roll, helping the Valiants to a 2-2 record so far this season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end and defensive end is the leader of the Valiants on both sides of the ball.
Hamsley has attended Valwood since his sophomore year of high school after starting his high school career at Lowndes High School.
When talking about Hamsley, one cannot help but to bring up his size. The young man is a scary sight see on both sides of the field.
Thus far, Hamsley has posted amazing numbers with 245 receiving yards, four touchdowns at tight end while recording three sacks, six tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Hamsley knows he is an important piece to the team and always gives his all every down.
He's pushed by his competitive drive, both in the classroom and on the field which helps Hamsley stand out from the rest.
Rome was not built in a day and neither was Hamsley.
“Coming into my junior year, I started to fill into my body and become more athletic,” Hamsley said. “After that I just let my mindset takeover to get bigger, stronger, and faster.”
The senior fell in love with game of football back in middle school.
“I fell in love with the game my seventh grade year after our first game against Pine Grove," Hamsley said. "I decided after that game, this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.”
Harrison was raised by exceptional parents in Jason and Heather Hamsley. Their parenting shows every time he steps out of their door and into the world.
Hamsley makes his relationship with God, family, schoolwork and athletics his top priority in life. An all-around athlete, Hamsley plays three sports for the Valiants –– football, baseball and basketball.
As far as his college prospects, Hamsley has been offered by Cumberland University to play football. With that size and skill on the field, he will likely see more offers coming his way.
