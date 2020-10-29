Senior Generals leading the way for GCS

DASHER –– Two seniors.
Two athletes.
One goal in mind.
Dante Sacco and Kelby “Waco” Turner are hoping to turn things around for the Georgia Christian Generals.
As the Generals head into their last away game of the regular season, they are still searching for their first win.
Sacco and Turner want to turn things around this game.
“We saw some things that we did right in the last game,” Sacco said. “Our offense was moving down the field on some drives; we just lost our cool and that cost us the game.”
Sacco was referring to the three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties that came during pivotal moments in last week’s 24-7 loss to Fullington Academy.
The Generals drove down the field late in the first half, trailing by one, and looking to score before time expired.
On consecutive plays, the Generals picked up unsportsmanlike penalties that put them into a third-and-long situation spanning more than 30 yards.
Later in the game, the Generals gave up a safety as a result of an intentional grounding play in the end zone.
After the call, GCS received another unsportsmanlike penalty that forced the safety kick to be out of their own end zone.
“We had a meeting with the leaders of the team, and we decided things like that can no longer happen,” Turner said. “We are better than that. We are not going to play that way moving forward.”
Both Turner and Sacco play pivotal roles for the Generals.
Sacco is a tailback and sees time on defense as a linebacker. The 5-foot-7, 180-pounder is well-known for his hard-nosed running on offense and his big-time collisions on defense.
Sacco accounted for several big hits on the opposing ball-carrier for Fullington last week, even though he outweighed Sacco by nearly 100 pounds.
Turner has seen time at virtually every position on the team, with the exception to the offensive line. There are not many plays in which Turner lines up in the same spot on back-to-back plays.
Both are taking the necessary steps to enhance their game.
They have gotten a personal trainer and they work out on Saturday afternoons with footwork and agility drills.
Both young men also use the same trainer as they go to the gym five days per week in hopes to build up their bodies and play at the next level.
Speaking of the next level, both players have started to garner interest from college coaches.
While neither player has gotten an offer as of yet, they both expect it to come soon and they are excited about the prospect of college ball.
For Turner, it still has not completely settled in for him.
“It honestly feels like a dream,” Turner said. “A dream of being that small-town kid that is about to come into something big. Every time I touch the ball, or I make a play, I get that childhood rush and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else. I get that same kind of feeling when a coach reaches out to me. I’m just excited for the future.”
While Turner may play all over the field, he feels the wideout position serves him best at the next level.
One of his goals is to add more weight to his frame to sustain the big hits that come along with the game.
“My trainer has me on a weight-gain plan,” Turner said. “I feel like all I do is eat (laughs). But I do see a difference already. I know it’s best for me to get bigger.”
For Sacco, it’s been the culmination of his career. Once a tailback at Lowndes High School, Sacco suffered a broken foot that sidelined him for quite some time. After transferring back to GCS and working hard, he is the starter at tailback and looks better with each game.
“It feels good to have coaches reaching out to me,” Sacco said. “It’s been a long journey and it’s nice when your hard work pays off.”
Sacco has had seven coaches reach out to him, while Turner has had nine reach out to him.
While they are both excited for their potential futures and getting their first offers, Turner and Sacco know that there is unfinished business left in their senior year.
“I want to leave behind a legacy,” Turner said. “I hope that this senior class is the first one to win the state championship.”
“I want the same thing,” Sacco echoed. “We have the talent to do it. We have athletes that fly all around the ball. We just have to fix the mental errors.”
This season has provided an interesting opportunity for the Generals. With COVID-19 shaking up the world and football, regions 1-A and 2-A have combined this season.
What that means for the Generals, is that they not only have a chance to make it to the playoffs, but they have two chances to make it and either be in one bracket or the other.
With senior playmakers like Turner and Sacco leading the charge, anything is possible.
Georgia Christian (0-5) takes on Hancock Academy (1-3) on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Sparta, Ga.
