VALDOSTA –– Fans will have an opportunity to join in the sendoff the 2019-2020 Gulf South Conference regular season champion Valdosta State men's basketball team Friday morning at 10 a.m. in The Complex Sustella Parking Lot.
The Blazers are heading to Birmingham, Ala., for a GSC semifinal matchup with West Alabama Saturday evening at 6 p.m. ET at the Pete Hanna Center on the campus of Samford University. VSU has won a school record-tying 18-straight games and is 25-3 on the year. VSU is looking for its first GSC Tournament Championship in program history.
Come out and support the Blazers Friday morning and show your support as they head off to the GSC Championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.