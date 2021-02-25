VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High Vikings (3-0) stayed perfect with a 10-1 win against rival Valdosta (4-2) Tuesday night.
McCage Pruitt and Sage O'Berry each went 2-4 at the plate as the Vikings notched nine hits in the victory. O'Berry and sophomore Tristan Bohler score two runs apiece in the game, while Jalen Hudson had a team-best two RBIs.
Despite the final score, the game was a lot closer than indicated prior to the seventh as the Vikings started slowly before finding some openings in Valdosta's defense.
"Nothing really changed," Lowndes head coach Ryan Page said. "We barreled up some more balls and put balls in play and gave ourselves a chance. Kids just competed. They just competed. It's a seven-inning game and they fought for seven. I couldn't be prouder of them against a great Valdosta club. A lot of those kids over there, I know are just great kids. It was a big win for us."
Leading 5-1 through six innings, the Vikings were able to pull away thanks to seven errors and a disastrous seventh inning by the Wildcats.
In the top of the seventh, with reliever Cooper Samples on the mound, Valdosta hoped to steal some momentum.
Instead, the game unraveled as the top of the inning began with an error that allowed Bohler to reach on a ground ball as J.D. Smith committed an error at third base.
Samples then hit three consecutive batters to bring Bohler around to score to give Lowndes a 6-1 lead.
Dan Kerrigan singled off of Samples to bring courtesy runner Matt Pearson in to push the Vikings' lead to 7-1. On the next at-bat, Pruitt singled on a line drive right field to score another run for the Vikings to make it a seven-run ballgame.
Things continued to snowball as Samples walked Hudson to bring another run across for Lowndes. By this time, Valdosta coach Brad Porter pulled Samples in favor of freshman reliever Isaiah Haygood.
"Cooper did a good job in the sixth inning, then in the seventh inning, just didn't have it," Porter said. "To his credit, he got some early ground balls that we didn't make plays on, so then that's when he kind of lost a little bit of control. I probably left him in there a hitter too long.
"We were able to get (Haygood) in there and he came in and threw strikes and got us some ground balls. We've just got to do a better job of executing when we get an opportunity to get outs."
Haygood was able to get the Vikings' Mason Steel to hit into a fielder's choice for the first out of the inning for Valdosta, but Ty Bridges still scored to make it 10-1 for the Vikings.
Following an error by Jordan Caraway, Haygood struck out Hunter Parker for out No. 2, then Haygood got Wayne Lockhart to pop out to get out of the inning.
Though the Vikings committed two errors in the bottom of the seventh, neither proved consequential as Hudson came in to close out the game and got Valdosta's Jy'Kel Davis to line into a double play as Caraway was thrown out trying to get back to first.
Hudson got 'Cats right fielder Elijah Guilliams to fly out to left field to end the game.
"We just didn't play our best game tonight and Lowndes capitalized on those mistakes and did what teams do when you give them a lot of outs," Porter said of the loss. "We've just got to come back tomorrow and get better at practice and execute. Tip your hat to Lowndes. They took advantage of our mistakes."
The Valdosta offense struggled Tuesday as junior Max Newbern and Caraway combined to go 2-6 with one run and a strikeout. Seniors Elijah Guilliams and Lamonte Lindon each went 0-for-3 with a combined five strikeouts and a walk in the loss.
Smith got the start for Valdosta and went three innings, allowing four hits and three runs (one earned) with two strikeouts and two walks. Of the 70 pitches Smith threw, 38 were strikes.
Cole Porter pitched two innings in relief, striking out for batters while allowing three hits and two runs.
Samples threw 42 pitches in one inning with 24 being strikes, but allowed four earned runs and hit three batters in the loss. Haygood came on to throw 11 of his 19 pitches for strikes to get out of the seventh.
"We've just got to play better," Porter said. "We had a great weekend of baseball. We played very good baseball and tonight, we just didn't. We've got to learn how to be consistent and put strings of games together where we play good, fundamental defense.
"All day, until that seventh inning, we pitched well enough to be right in the ballgame in a dog fight with those guys. We just didn't play good enough defense to do that. ... There were a lot of self-inflicted wounds on our behalf that really led to some big innings for them."
Starting pitcher William Joyner picked up the win for the Vikings. The junior went four innings, striking out six batters while allowing just two hits, one run and two walks. Joyner threw 65 pitches with 36 going for strikes in the game.
"In this game, I told our guys, when you've got two teams that are pretty evenly matched, it comes down to mistakes. We were blessed tonight –– we didn't make as many mistakes and that gave us the edge tonight.
"Our ball club is based off of pitching and defense and when we hit and score runs, we've got a chance to win. That's what we're building off of. We've just got to get better at the plate and once we do that and get consistent, I think we'll be O.K."
UP NEXT
Lowndes: Hosts South Forsyth and Grayson in a doubleheader Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
Valdosta: Hosts Providence School and Stockbridge in a doubleheader Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.