Sealey finishes third for prestigious Gene Upshaw Award

MANHEIM, Pa. –– Valdosta State senior offensive lineman Adonis Sealey finished third in the 2019 Gene Upshaw Division II Lineman of the Year Award, announced this week.
Sealey finished third in the voting behind Ferris State defensive end Austin Edwards (215 points), who won the award, while Tarleton State’s B.J. Jefferson finished second (206) and Sealey (195). This marks the second-straight year Valdosta State has had a finalist in the top three as former Blazer center Jeremy King was tabbed runner-up last season.
Edwards receives a trophy in the likeness of Upshaw and recognition at the Manheim Touchdown Club’s annual banquet in May. He also receives an automatic invitation to participate in the East/West Shrine Game.
“We had a group of extremely talented finalists this year,” said project coordinator Zech Hess. “Austin’s production and dominance for a winning program like Ferris State clearly set him apart to the voters. We congratulate Austin and wish him the best of luck in the NCAA playoffs and as he pursues the next level of football.”
The Upshaw Award is presented annually to the top NCAA Division II senior offensive or defensive lineman in the nation. Sports information directors from football-playing Division II institutions comprise the voters.
Sealey, a native of Hamer, S.C., capped an incredible two-year run as he started all 25 games and helped lead VSU to a 24-1 record, including a national championship in 2018.
Sealey also helped in the school-record and Gulf South Conference record 25-game winning streak dating back to 2017.
He anchored an offensive line that is fourth nationally in total offense at 523.2 yards per game and had the league’s top rusher in sophomore Jamar Thompkins.
Sealey earned American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Second Team All-America honors this season and was an All-America selection in other publications last season.
He was named first team all-conference in both seasons in Titletown and earned GSC All-Academic honors last season, along with CoSIDA Academic All-District honors this season. He also is a member of the Valdosta State Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
